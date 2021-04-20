Flagstaff softball routs Coconino, 27-10, in 1st of 2 regular-season crosstown rivalry ballgames

The Flagstaff Eagles recorded 19 hits on the way to a 27-10 rout of crosstown softball rival Coconino Tuesday at Coconino High School to earn their seventh straight victory.
It was the first of two regular-season meetings between the ballclubs, with the next scheduled to take place at Flagstaff High School Thursday with a 3:45 p.m. start.
The Panthers, losers of three of their last five outings, finished with 13 hits.
Flagstaff's offense erupted in the sixth inning for 12 runs. The 4A Conference Eagles, ranked No. 3 entering the day, improved to 11-2 overall and 7-2 in the Grand Canyon Region. Meanwhile, 20th-ranked Coconino fell to 4-8 and 4-5 in the region.
Coconino led 5-3 before Flagstaff posted eight runs in the top of the fifth and held the advantage the rest of the way. The host committed 13 errors while the visitors had two.