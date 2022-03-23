Flagstaff softball on wrong side of no-hitter in home-opening loss to Greenway

Flagstaff Eagles softball was on the wrong side of a no-hitter on Wednesday, as Greenway allowed just one base runner on a walk in an 8-0 victory at Flagstaff High School.

Greenway junior Kaitlyn Terry struck out 18 Flagstaff batters, including a streak of 12 consecutive strikeouts during her complete-game effort.

“Her rise-ball was really strong and we just chased it. It’s something else, she’s a great pitcher,” Flagstaff manager Ray Hernandez said.

The Eagles, who fell to these same Demons in a low-scoring 2-0 game to Greenway in the first round of the 2021 4A Conference state tournament, were similarly timid swinging the bat in this season’s rematch and rarely could put the ball in play during their home opener.

Flagstaff sophomore Giana Baca drew a walk in the first at-bat of the game. And her pop fly in the sixth inning was the lone time a Flagstaff batter got the ball outside of Greenway’s infield.

“The only thing I was telling them was, ‘She’s throwing so hard, that we need to try to bunt the ball,’ but for some reason they were afraid to bunt,” Hernandez said. “They’d put the bat up there and pull it back, and it’s a strike. We just need a little more discipline at the plate.”

Terry also was the offensive leader for the Demons, hitting a two-run home run in the top of the first inning and smashing a second two-run shot in the top of the seventh.

Baca had a solid first three innings in the circle for the Eagles, but having a major threat of an arm to face during the bottom of each inning created pressure for the Flagstaff pitcher.

“When you see somebody that good it just makes the girls more nervous,” Hernandez said.

Flagstaff trailed 4-0 after five innings, and, in the top of the sixth frame, Gracie Schmitz took the mound for the Eagles and immediately pitched Greenway into a double play to end the inning.

The play was the result of solid fielding all game from the Eagles. Beside a dropped ball in the first inning, Flagstaff was without an error throughout the contest.

“The defense is really solid. It’s been that way since last year, and now if we can put 50 percent of that effort into hitting we’ll be solid all-around,” Hernandez said.

The Eagles (3-3, 0-2 Grand Canyon) will face another difficult test when the Cactus Cobras visit Flagstaff on Friday.

There are few pitchers quite as talented as Terry anywhere in Arizona, but Hernandez said Flagstaff needs to not be scared to battle against skilled opponents moving forward.

“We will meet other pitchers like that. Mingus has one, Coconino has one, so we’ve got to be ready for those or else we’ll struggle,” he said.

