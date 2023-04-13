Nothing was going right for the Flagstaff softball team Thursday. Then, all of a sudden, everything was.

Down 11-0 after the top of the third inning in what looked like it had the makings of a disappointing, blowout loss, the Eagles stormed back to win 15-12 over the Badgers at home.

At one point down 11, Flagstaff softball came back to win 15-12 over Prescott pic.twitter.com/YfwV9FvWRB — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) April 14, 2023

“I’ve never had a game like that since I’ve been coaching here. It was a crazy game,” manager Ray Hernandez said.

“This is just a really big accomplishment. Our other game against them was also really close, but today was so fun to be a part of,” senior Danica Wilson added.

No. 14 Flagstaff kept its region record perfect with the comeback victory, pushing its overall mark to 12-1 (8-0 Grand Canyon).

There were murmurs in the stands of whether the Eagles would lose by mercy rule, in stark contrast to their recent run of eight consecutive victories before Thursday’s contest. The Badgers were simply overpowering Flagstaff offensively. The 11 runs given up were more than Flagstaff had allowed in all of their 4A Grand Canyon games combined until that point.

However, down 11-0 in the bottom of the third inning, Flagstaff started to rally. A few runners got on base, then a few more. In all, the Eagles scored nine runs in the bottom of the frame to close the gap to 11-9 and make it a close contest.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, junior Kamya June hit an RBI double to cut Prescott’s advantage to 11-10. Then freshman Cailee Culwell hit a double, scoring June and tying the game.

“I honestly haven’t been hitting really well this season, and I was like, ‘OK, this is when my team really needs me,’” Culwell said of her at-bat, “and I was able to back them up. I saw a pitch outside and I took it.”

Sophomore Abby Schmitz followed Culwell’s double with a home run, giving the Eagles a 13-11 lead, one they would never lose. Schmitz was Flagstaff’s most efficient hitter in the game, going 3 for 3 from the plate with three runs and two RBIs. Junior Olivia Lanssens went 2 for 5 with four RBIs, and senior Reese Elliott went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a home run.

Culwell was right behind them, going 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a solo home run.

Beside Culwell’s hitting, she was also excellent on the mound. She pitched the final five innings of the game. After the Eagles gave up 11 runs, Culwell gave up just four hits, one walk and one earned run while striking out six batters in five innings. She struck the final batter out in the bottom of the seventh inning to close the game and secure the victory.

Culwell was, admittedly, a bit shaky in the third inning when she came on. Then, with run support from her teammates and a solid first few batters, she started to gain confidence.

“My heart was beating when I came in. But I knew my team had my back. When we got out of that first inning, I knew we were going to come back from this,” she said.

Hernandez was impressed with the stoicism from his freshman pitcher.

“In the past, sometimes it would get in her head. We just told her to throw like she does in practice when there’s not a batter. We said, ‘Just throw like you don’t have the batter there,’ and she overcame that,” Hernandez said.

The Badgers scored one run in the top of the seventh inning, but never truly looked like they were going to come back in the final frame.

The Eagles celebrated the victory with hugs. But the party has to be a short one. Flagstaff is set to visit Bradshaw Mountain Friday in Prescott Valley.