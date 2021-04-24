Flagstaff softball falls at home to Cactus, 9-3

After Anderson’s home run, the Eagles closed the gap 5-3, but they were unfortunately hit hard again by the Cobras offense, with Cactus adding three runs in the sixth, and one more in the seventh.

With slow bats and pitching not holding up, the Eagles dropped their third game of the year, with their previous two losses coming from the undefeated No. 2 Mingus Union.

Even with the loss, Hernandez is still very happy with his squad, saying how he is very proud of how his team has performed throughout the season.

“They just got to keep their head up. They are still 12-3 and are still an awesome team,” Hernandez said. “We did make a lot of small mistakes today, we had too many errors that hurt us and scored. But the positive is that they are still a great bunch of girls and they are having fun with each other.”

Hernandez also talked about his expectations for the rest of the regular season and on route to the playoffs.

“As of right now, with what I have, I think we are going to keep winning games,” Hernandez said. “With the way they have been playing, today was just an off day, but in the previous games, these girls are playing some really good softball.”

The Eagles will get a long break from competition to get back into winning form, with their next game set for Thursday at 3:45 p.m. against the Tempe Buffaloes as Flagstaff closes a three-game homestand.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0