Flagstaff Snow Sharks finish summer strong at state meet

The Flagstaff Snow Sharks, a local club swimming team that trains at the Northern Arizona Wall Aquatic Center, finished one of the best summer seasons in recent history on Sunday, July 17, as it had three individuals place in the top three in one or more events at the 2022 Arizona LSC Age Group State Championship in Chandler.

Victoria Core racked up three gold medal finishes, winning in the 1,500-meter freestyle (18:04.60), 400m IM (5:15.59) and 800m freestyle (9:35.20). She also picked up a second-place finish in the 400m freestyle with a time of 4:38.20.

Kendall Gross finished first in the 100m backstroke (1:21.82) and took third in the 50m backstroke with a time of 39.70.

Abigail Miller rounded out the team’s medalists with a time of 1:06.57, good for second, in the 100m fly.

More than just seeing some of its top swimmers at the medal stand, coach Nick Reed said the results were just a bonus to the level of work the entire team has put in all summer.

“It feels like everybody bought in and is still buying in. I can’t remember the last time we had this many top finishers. I’m really happy to see it,” he said.

The Snow Sharks took a short break after the summer season, ending for many at the state meet, but will continue to train starting in August. Many of the athletes will use the remaining time to prepare for their fall seasons competing with their high school teams.

Overall, the Snow Sharks aim to promote the sport of swimming in Flagstaff. There are Phoenix-area swimmers who regularly come to train at the altitude and with the local athletes, but the core of the group is those who show up on a regular basis.

“It really comes down to the athletes, because the more they want to be here, the more they push themselves and push each other,” Reed said.

Regularly at around 70 to 75 swimmers throughout the year, Flagstaff has seen a recent increase in participants. Much of that, team administrator Martha VanLuvanee believes, is due to success but also the availability and support of the sport throughout the team’s ranks.

“This past year, when COVID hit it was bad, obviously. But we still got our kids in the pool. That’s what helped us, was that we could still make time for kids to practice and get better, and then that compiled into the last year of great swimming,” she said.

The Snow Sharks will continue to train with several meets scheduled throughout the school year, especially for those too young to compete with their high school teams.

For more information, visit www.flagstaffsnowsharks.org or facebook.com/FlagstaffSwimming.