Flagstaff senior Tanner Reiff made good on a childhood goal Thursday, solidifying his plan to play football at College of the Desert in Palm Desert, California.

He signed his letter of intent in front of friends, family and coaches during a ceremony at Flagstaff High School.

“I’ve been dreaming about this since I was a kid. It’s unbelievable. I always wanted this, but the last year or two I started having confidence in myself to where I could play at this level,” Reiff said.

What Reiff lacks in height, he makes up in spirit. That tough attitude, for a player who can play both on offense and defense, could lead him to success at the next level.

“Look at his size,” Eagles linebackers coach Michael Mendoza said, gesturing to the senior listed at 5-foot-9. “You put him in pads and he’ll go up against any kid and he’ll make a play.”

One of the aspects of the Roadrunners -- a junior college team that plays in the Southern California Football Association -- that stood out to Reiff was the admiration he felt for the coaching staff. Reiff met with Jack Steptoe, the team’s head coach, and instantly felt a connection.

College of the Desert’s 2022 season was also the best in recent memory. The Roadrunners hadn’t put together a winning record since a 6-5 mark in 2016. Last year, however, they went 8-3 and played in the 2022 SBCC Beach Bowl, one of California junior college football's top postseason games.

“There’s obviously improvement, and he told me this is the best recruiting class he’s had, so there’s a lot to look forward to,” Reiff said.

Reiff started playing football in elementary school. He was never one of the bigger kids, but was always faster than most of the competition. He also had what several coaches called a "killer instinct." He never shied away from contact and always played an aggressive style.

Reiff also played soccer all the way through high school, including on the Eagles varsity team that reached the 4A Conference play-in this season.

He credits some of his ability on the football field to the hours of work he put into a different sport.

“Soccer helped my speed of my feet, being faster. When you’re guarding someone in football, it’s a lot of the same technique with your feet and positioning,” Reiff said.

Though it was always a goal, Reiff was unsure of whether his dream of playing college football would happen. He’s spent the last year improving upon his grades and attendance in school, knowing he had to be academically eligible to enroll in college and play on Saturdays.

Sean Manning, Flagstaff’s head coach the past two seasons, noticed that change within Reiff. Manning was one of the many people who have worked with Reiff that are proud of the improvements he has made.

“He’s earned every bit of it. When you walk the halls in this school as a student-athlete, it’s tough,” Manning said. “There’s a lot you have to handle and juggle and balance, and for him to be able to do it in the manner he did, it’s being rewarded now.”

Reiff said he is working out every day and also practicing hitting on pads when time allows in order to be ready when he moves to Palm Desert in July. He hopes his enthusiasm never dies on the field.

“I’m so excited. It means I get to keep playing for two more years at least,” Reiff said. “It’s the sport I fell in love with and I get to keep going.”