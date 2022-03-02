Flagstaff senior Collin Doucette signs with Fort Lewis College football

Flagstaff senior Collin Doucette was flanked by family, friends, coaches and other supporters Wednesday afternoon while he officially signed to play football with Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado.

The linebacker, who led the Eagles in 2021 with 90 tackles, two interceptions, two fumbles recovered and was also in for a lot of offensive plays, said he was “excited” that he found a home with the school he'll attend after he graduates from Flagstaff.

Doucette said that after making a visit over the weekend, he was impressed with the area. He described the geography as “a lot like Flagstaff,” with plenty of outdoor activities and forest area to explore. Most importantly, the coaches expressed to him exactly how he can fit in with the Skyhawks.

“The coaches are all really nice and really cool, and they all talked to me and were open with me about everything and how they run the team. I actually got to meet a couple of the players, too, and they said the team is like one big family and they’re all in it together. That’s what I was looking for,” Doucette said.

Before signing, several coaches spoke about how they had experienced four years of high school athletics from Doucette. He is a tri-sport athlete, competing on Flagstaff’s varsity basketball and baseball teams outside of the football season.

Eagles coach Sean Manning said Doucette was an example of what success can look like for any high school athlete willing to put in the work to play in college.

“Being a student-athlete and making it to the next level comes at a price. We have high expectations and there’s a lot you have to navigate,” Manning said. “Collin did all that, and he was a great leader in our program.”

Assistant coach Michael Mendoza remembered what he believes was Doucette’s first impact on the varsity football field. In 2019, Doucette was a sophomore who had just been moved up to the varsity level. The Eagles were trailing Prescott in a region contest, succumbing to a solid rushing attack from the Badgers.

Doucette got the nod to try to make a difference.

“I looked at Collin, and I said I don’t know if he’s ready yet. But I threw him in there, and the first play he made the tackle, wrapped the guy up who we’d struggled with the whole game. I knew what I had then,” Mendoza said.

Assistant basketball coach Bridger Hershey added that, regardless of the sport, Doucette was the type of athlete a coach loves.

“He’s going to get the job done for you no matter what. He’s a tremendous teammate, too, and Fort Lewis is going to be really grateful to have him push others in the program,” Hershey said.

The Eagles baseball team also recently began its spring season, with Doucette in the starting lineup. He is both looking forward to attempting another playoff run with the Eagles in his final high school athletic season, while also looking ahead to what the future holds after graduation.

After being uncertain of his future, he knows there is still plenty of work to do in order to be successful at Fort Lewis College, but Doucette is looking forward to it.

“I wasn’t sure what I was going to do after high school at all, and after getting all this and talking to coaches and seeing how it worked out, it was really relieving,” Doucette said. “Now I can just go out there and play. I’m really excited.”

