Ciara Garcia is the latest among a long list of Flagstaff seniors going to play college soccer.

Garcia, a star forward for the Eagles girls soccer team, will play next year at UC Colorado Springs.

She inked her letter of intent during a signing ceremony Thursday in Flagstaff High School’s Hurley Auditorium.

“I’ve been waiting for this for a long time, and for it to finally happen means a lot,” Garcia said.

She was named to the 4A All-Conference First Team for the third consecutive season this winter and was a major piece in leading the Eagles to a record of 13-2 (5-1 Grand Canyon) and the 4A state championship tournament semifinals. The Eagles won a state title, made the semifinals twice and the quarterfinals once during her four-year varsity campaign.

But Garcia’s path toward becoming a sound player started long before her high school years. She started kicking the ball around at about age 5 and quickly joined the Arizona Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) to play on a club team.

Her coaches, many of whom have seen her throughout her entire youth soccer journey, admired her talent. But Garcia was probably the first to recognize her own chance at playing at the next level.

“Ever since I started playing in AYSO, I knew soccer was going to be my sport. And since then I’ve been striving to get to play in college,” she said.

When Garcia finally got to Flagstaff High School, after many years of success at the middle school club level, she stood out to her new coaches.

“My first impression was, ‘Wow, she’s good, she’s very fast,” and she was exciting to watch,” Eagles assistant coach Chris Barquin said. “Then, as I transitioned to coaching varsity more and working with her, Cici was a young freshman who was very talented, but also knew she was very talented.”

Garcia has been a nuisance for opposing teams. Her most impactful development has been her ability to take in coaching, even as one of the most talented players on whatever field she’s on.

“The transition from that mentality to a player whose mentality is being a leader and a coachable player who listens -- who still has opinions, definitely not bashful to share those -- but really coachable, has been awesome. Colorado Springs is really lucky,” Barquin said.

And above all she has an immense desire to win. Often, that is enough to turn results her way.

“Cici’s a competitor above everything. We all know she’s talented and she’s going to do anything she puts her mind to,” Eagles coach Savannah Berry said.

Garcia is one of the many Eagles graduates who will play in the Division II Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. Flagstaff teammates have already signed to conference foes in Fort Lewis College and Adams State.

Last season, the Mountain Lions went 14-4-4 and reached the second round of the NCAA D-II tournament.

Her teammates -- now rivals at the next level -- provided her encouragement on her own journey

“I never had doubt because so many were going to play college soccer. So it just motivated me to do my own recruiting process,” Garcia said.

Garcia is finishing up her season with the Eagles track and field team before graduating this spring.