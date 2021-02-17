Flagstaff scores seven goals in the second half to mercy rule Desert Edge

The third-ranked Flagstaff Eagles boys soccer team cruised to a fourth straight blowout win Wednesday in an 8-0 mercy rule win over the Desert Edge Scorpions behind a seven-goal second half.

The Eagles improved to 7-1 overall and have won five in a row since suffering their only loss of the season to top-ranked Prescott in overtime.

The first half was a quiet performance from both teams, with Eagles forward Benett Olsen-Zwick scoring the only goal of the first 40. As soon as the second half rolled around, the Eagles started to soar and dismantle the Scorpions.

Despite getting on the scoreboard early, Olsen-Zwick seemed to labor a bit and was not playing at his usual high-energy level and using his run-and-gun style in the first half. It seemed he found a second wind, as he came out strong in the second half and added two more goals to his total as he finished the day with a hat trick.

“It was one of those situations where we had talked at the beginning of the game and he said he was just a little bit tired,” Eagles head coach Mike Jenkins said. “I think the muscles are getting sore after playing a lot of games. I told him if he needed a rest to let me know, but I think once the adrenaline starts kicking in, as a teenager you just want to keep going.”