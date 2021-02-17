Flagstaff scores 7 goals in the second half to mercy rule Desert Edge

The third-ranked 4A Conference Flagstaff Eagles boys soccer team cruised to a fourth straight shutout win Wednesday in an 8-0 win over the 4A Desert Edge Scorpions behind a seven-goal second half.

The Eagles improved to 7-1 overall with the home victory that came on the mercy rule and have won five in a row since suffering the lone loss to top-ranked Prescott in overtime.

The first half was a quiet performance from both teams, with Eagles forward Benett Olsen-Zwick scoring the only goal of the first 40 minutes. As soon as the second half rolled around, the Eagles started to soar and dismantle the Scorpions, who were ranked No. 23 entering Wednesday.

Despite getting on the scoreboard early, Olsen-Zwick seemed to labor a bit and was not playing at his usual high-energy level and using his run-and-gun style in the first half. It seemed he found a second wind, as he came out strong in the second half to finish the day with a hat trick.

“It was one of those situations where we had talked at the beginning of the game and he said he was just a little bit tired,” Eagles head coach Mike Jenkins said. “I think the muscles are getting sore after playing a lot of games. I told him if he needed a rest to let me know, but I think once the adrenaline starts kicking in, as a teenager you just want to keep going.”