Flagstaff scores 7 goals in the second half to mercy rule Desert Edge

The third-ranked 4A Conference Flagstaff Eagles boys soccer team cruised to a fourth straight shutout win Wednesday in an 8-0 win over the 4A Desert Edge Scorpions behind a seven-goal second half.
The Eagles improved to 7-1 overall with the home victory that came on the mercy rule and have won five in a row since suffering the lone loss to top-ranked Prescott in overtime.
The first half was a quiet performance from both teams, with Eagles forward Benett Olsen-Zwick scoring the only goal of the first 40 minutes. As soon as the second half rolled around, the Eagles started to soar and dismantle the Scorpions, who were ranked No. 23 entering Wednesday.
Despite getting on the scoreboard early, Olsen-Zwick seemed to labor a bit and was not playing at his usual high-energy level and using his run-and-gun style in the first half. It seemed he found a second wind, as he came out strong in the second half to finish the day with a hat trick.
“It was one of those situations where we had talked at the beginning of the game and he said he was just a little bit tired,” Eagles head coach Mike Jenkins said. “I think the muscles are getting sore after playing a lot of games. I told him if he needed a rest to let me know, but I think once the adrenaline starts kicking in, as a teenager you just want to keep going.”
Olsen-Zwick was not the only one to have a good day on the field. Leo Thull and Manuel Soto ended the match with two goals, and forward Ahmed Ramirez got one to go into the back of the net off a corner kick delivered by Olsen-Zwick.
Jenkins said the Eagles had to make some changes to get the scoring going -- which ignited the seven-goal second half.
“We just had to make a couple adjustments,” Jenkins said. “I thought that they were holding the high line in the first half and weren’t quite getting the timing of things right. So seeing some more attacking runs from different positions let us catch them off guard a little.”
Up next for the Eagles will be a 4A match against the Cortez Colts, who are ranked No. 12 in the conference as of press time and have also lost three of their last five games.
Jenkins is still not letting up, saying he knows Friday will be a tough outing.
“(Cortez) is going to come out ready to play; they are a really good team and have always been a solid program,” he said. “They are gonna challenge us. I told the boys that it’s going to be a different kind of game on Friday and we are going to have to get through this challenge. I’m thankful that we were able to get some rest for some of our starters in this game so they’re not battling a ton of minutes.”
Flagstaff will take on Cortez at home on Friday at 3 p.m.