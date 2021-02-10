Flagstaff 's girls hoops cuts down on defensive issues, routs Mohave to win 5th in a row

The 4A Flagstaff Eagles have been a different team since losing a close game on the road at 3A powerhouse Holbrook.

The Eagles fell to the 3A power by 13 on Jan. 30 and since, the Eagles look like they are back to playing their game.

Flagstaff dominated 4A Grand Canyon Region squad Mohave Wednesday night at the War Memorial Gymnasium. It wasn’t close as the Eagles took a 80-28, wire-to-wire win, the team’s fifth in a row since losing to Holbrook by double digits.

So, what’s different?

Scoring-wise the Holbrook game is tied for the lowest output Flagstaff's offense has had all season — the other being a 41-38 win over Paradise Honors. Defensively the Eagles allowed their second-highest scoring output at 54 by Holbrook -- which is one of the leaders in the 3A at 6-2 early on.

The Holbrook loss was close until the hosting Roadrunners pulled away in the fourth quarter, and since then the Eagles have won four of five by double figures and kept Paradise Honors at bay.

Then, if you ask Eagles head coach Tyrone Johnson what changed, his answer was pretty specific: free throws, and a gut punch. Flagstaff allowed Holbrook to shoot 34 free throws. The Roadrunners converted 20 of the free chances.