Flagstaff 's girls hoops cuts down on defensive issues, routs Mohave to win 5th in a row

The 4A Flagstaff Eagles have been a different team since losing a close game on the road at 3A powerhouse Holbrook.
The Eagles fell to the 3A power by 13 on Jan. 30 and since, the Eagles look like they are back to playing their game.
Flagstaff dominated 4A Grand Canyon Region squad Mohave Wednesday night at the War Memorial Gymnasium. It wasn’t close as the Eagles took a 80-28, wire-to-wire win, the team’s fifth in a row since losing to Holbrook by double digits.
So, what’s different?
Scoring-wise the Holbrook game is tied for the lowest output Flagstaff's offense has had all season — the other being a 41-38 win over Paradise Honors. Defensively the Eagles allowed their second-highest scoring output at 54 by Holbrook -- which is one of the leaders in the 3A at 6-2 early on.
The Holbrook loss was close until the hosting Roadrunners pulled away in the fourth quarter, and since then the Eagles have won four of five by double figures and kept Paradise Honors at bay.
Then, if you ask Eagles head coach Tyrone Johnson what changed, his answer was pretty specific: free throws, and a gut punch. Flagstaff allowed Holbrook to shoot 34 free throws. The Roadrunners converted 20 of the free chances.
"It just showed how out of control we were on the defensive end," Johnson said after the Mohave win. "We weren't poised, we didn't have any discipline at all. The fact that the game before we had probably sent people to the line twenty-something times but we won. Even as a coach you tell them, 'Hey, we can't do this,' then you take an L and they start seeing and noticing. There's been some changes since."
In most of the Eagles' wins, the free-throw numbers have been kept much lower.
Aside from the fixes on defense in keeping teams off the line, losing to the Roadrunners after the Eagles opened with two straight wins was a gut punch, a slap in the face, a light bulb turning on type of moment for the Eagles.
"After the Holbrook loss you get a little more buy-in to what we are trying to tell the kids, especially early on when you don't get all the practice reps you need," Johnson said. "When you have some success when you first start and they can do anything they want, don't necessarily have to adhere to the system and the principles and anything else. ... They take a step back and say, 'Let's listen, let's buy-in.'"
That change was more than clear and evident against Mohave. The game wasn't close from the beginning. The Eagles stole possession on the opening tip and turned it into a pair of free throws for Sage Begay for the first points of the night.
The rest of the way looked about the same as the first play of the game -- just throw in some 3-pointers and an aggressive and disciplined Eagles defense.
Flagstaff scored most of its points either in transition or off the 3-point line behind 10 made 3s, outscoring Mohave with just the makes from deep. Flagstaff did its thing, forcing turnovers and turning strong pressure defense into easy chances on offense.
Gracelyn Nez led the Eagles with 15 points on three 3s while Begay added in 10 as 10 different Flagstaff players got their names into the scoring column.
Flagstaff initially led by just three a few minutes in before rattling off a 13-0 run en route to a 19-5 first quarter advantage. The lead ballooned to 33-5 in the second quarter after a 14-0 run to open the second.
Then, in the third, the lead was increased to 48 at the end of the fourth -- where it basically stayed the rest of the way. Mohave attempted 16 free throws, making 10 in the blowout.
The Eagles (6-0, 5-1 Grand Canyon) are scheduled to get nearly a week off before taking on Coronado (0-7, 0-6 4A Black Canyon) on Tuesday at the War Memorial Gymnasium.
Local Roundup
Girls basketball
Panthers 49, Badgers 36
A day after losing by double figures to rival Flagstaff, Coconino got right back into the win column with a double-digit win over 4A Grand Canyon rival Prescott.
Kiana Manuelito scored 14 points and Wynter Huskie added eight. Coconino (6-2, 5-2 Grand Canyon) is scheduled to face 4A powerhouse Seton Catholic on Monday in the Valley.
Yellowjackets 51, Spartans 18
2A Northland Prep fell on the road at 3A Blue Ridge by a wide margin. Northland Prep falls to 2-7 ahead of a home game against 2A Desert Heights on Friday.
Boys basketball
Yellowjackets 78, Spartans 28
After winning two straight games, 2A Northland Prep fell to 3A Blue Ridge on the road. The Spartans are 2-5 overall ahead of a home game against 2A Central squad Glendale Prep on Saturday.
Yeti 72, Spartans 28
The solid start to the season continues for the 1A Basis Yeti as the squad got a big win over Ash Fork on the road. Basis improves to 3-1 overall and is scheduled to host Seligman Friday.
Girls soccer
Saints 2, Panthers 0
The 4A Coconino Panthers' quest for their first win of the season continues after a 2-0 loss road loss at Notre Dame Prep. Coconino falls to 0-5 and hosts Saguaro Thursday at Cromer Stadium at 3 p.m.
Boys soccer
Saints 4, Panthers 1
Just like the girls team, the 4A Coconino Panthers boys soccer team fell to Notre Dame Prep on the road. The Panthers (0-4) are scheduled to host Shadow Mountain on Monday.
