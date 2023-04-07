The Flagstaff baseball team is still perfect.

On Friday, the No. 4 Eagles put together a solid all-around performance to beat Lee Williams 11-4 at home and push their record to 10-0 (6-0 Grand Canyon).

Flagstaff baseball beats Lee Williams 11-4 pic.twitter.com/q2GJxVecOt — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) April 8, 2023

After two non-region games, the Eagles will finish the season with a trio two-game series against Prescott, Bradshaw Mountain and Coconino, three of the top four teams in the 4A Grand Canyon Region last season.

Kenny Macias, the long-time assistant who took over as manager this season, is proud of the effort so far.

“It’s not really a surprise, because they’ve played a lot of baseball and worked really hard since the summer. What has been tough is all the snow and not being able to practice as much. But we’ve grinded through it to the point we’re at now,” Macias said.

Senior Luke Wilson believes Flagstaff’s recent run of play could be an omen in the season’s final eight contests.

“It’s giving us a spark of confidence, and I hope it’s causing a little fear for them too,” Wilson said.

Wilson was one of several productive Eagles from the plate. He went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, two runs a steal and a solo home run.

Eight of the nine Flagstaff starters reached base at least once, and each of the nine either scored at least one run or drove one in.

Flagstaff struggled against solid pitching in the opening inning. But, down 1-0, junior Luke Hewes scored a run on a double by junior Jake Carpenter. Sophomore Logan Weidinger hit a grounder that scored Carpenter to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead, and Flagstaff rolled from there. It scored four more runs in the third inning and blew the game open for good.

“They were a little flat,” Macias said of the first few at-bats, “but they knew what they needed to do to hit better. Hitting’s contagious.”

“We build off each other’s momentum a lot,” Wilson added. “When we’re not as good in the first inning, that makes us really mad. That put a flame under us.”

Among the other efficient offensive performances was senior Nick Lopez. He hit 3 for 4 with an RBI and scored two runs. His hitting backed up an effective day from brother Heath Lopez on the mound.

Heath Lopez pitched five innings, giving up just one run and striking out seven batters. The twins have played a major role in the Eagles’ success thus far.

“They’ve had a phenomenal season. They’re kind of competing against each other as brothers as far as batting average. They feed off each other and they’ve been really important for this team,” Macias said.

Up 11-3 after six innings, the Eagles gave up one run in the top of the seventh but never looked like they were going to blow the game. They cruised in the final frame to win the two-game series against the Volunteers.

Flagstaff was set to play Shadow Mountain Saturday at home.