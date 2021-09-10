Flagstaff prepares for week two matchup versus Washington

“I always had confidence in that dude. He performed exactly how I thought he would. Even with the limited amount of reps on Friday night, he was such a gamer on the scout offense against our defense, that I had a lot of belief in him. And a lot of the other stuff was a result of his good play and protecting the ball and doing all the right things,” Manning said.

The Rams are a quality test for Flagstaff early in its season, having recorded a 6-2 record in the 2020 season and reaching the 4A play-in round. Washington had to forfeit its play-in game due to a positive COVID-19 test to end its season.

In preparation, Manning said his staff has moved a few players around in formations. But, there were not too many massive changes from the first to second weeks. He believes that if his team executes, they can be solid against a tough 4A opponent.

The first game is always a mystery in a sense. We put kids where we think they’re going to perform well, and one or two always surprise them. And either they did well there or they didn’t and so based off that we’re doing a little bit of movement. For the most part you’re going to see guys where they were, but just with a couple nuances,” Manning said.

Kickoff between the Flagstaff Eagles and Washington Rams is set for Friday at 7 p.m. in Northern Arizona’s Walkup Skydome.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0