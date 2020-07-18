Flagstaff, other Arizona high school football coaches make push for move to spring

" ... Why not support it if it is going to benefit kids? Because it isn't going to hurt me," Hanley added. "If it means that 400 or 500 kids in Tucson don't get to play and all we got to do is move our season, then I am good with that."

For Begay, whose school is going with online-learning until further notice, it is all about the chance to have a season -- even if it isn't even able to work come spring.

"Who knows, we may lose all three sports seasons," Begay said. "As long as we're trying to make sure that we can get something in, that is what matters. That is basically why I signed that letter. I agree with (Oro Valley coach Dustin Peace). I don't know the guy personally, but he sent that letter out over Twitter and I just felt like his opinion was good enough for me to put my name on it."

The letter details why the coaches believe the AIA should consider a switch to spring, namely the health and safety of student-athletes and all involved with the sport. The change to spring, the letter states, could also give the AIA, school districts and teams more time to figure out plans for a football season to take place without taking away from the experience of the sport.