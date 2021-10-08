Flagstaff offense stalls in 14-7 loss to Padres

Turnovers and inability to finish drives cost Flagstaff football Friday night, as the Eagles (4-2, 1-0 Grand Canyon) fell 14-7 at home to the Marcos de Niza Padres (3-3, 0-0 Desert Sky).
For the second week, the Eagles fell behind 14-0 after a slow start, and fell just short in their comeback attempt. The inefficient first two quarters offensively were due in part to several injuries on the offense. Before the game started, Flagstaff was without senior offensive lineman Kevin Borrego, senior receiver Jake Weidinger and senior running back Marcus Salcido, each with nagging ailments. Senior Nick Morrow also injured his hand in the first quarter, and junior receiver Holden Sena injured his knee, among other hurt players.
Coach Sean Manning said the players still on the field did not finish drives effectively.
“We probably had six penalties in the first half. And then that injury bug came out, but we’ve got to find a way to get past that,” Manning said.
Marcos de Niza scored first late in the first quarter. After an opening drive that took over nine minutes off the clock, the Padres were in scoring position, but a sack by senior Spencer Smith on third down and an interception by senior Collin Doucette on fourth down allowed the Eagles to keep the game scoreless.
However, on the ensuing drive, Flagstaff fumbled and the Padres recovered the ball at the Eagles’ 17-yard line. Marcos de Niza capitalized on the great field position with and scored to go up 7-0 with 33 seconds left in the first period.
On the next two drives, Flagstaff’s defense held and gave the offense excellent field position. The Eagles got inside Marcos de Niza’s red zone on both tries, but were intercepted on the first and turned the ball over on downs the second time. Marcos de Niza led 7-0 at halftime.
“We gave the offense an opportunity to score, but it’s a team sport, and it just didn’t go our way,” Smith said.
Out of the break, Flagstaff’s defense was excellent again on the first drive. The Eagles forced a turnover on downs, but the offense fumbled again in Padres territory. Marcos de Niza responded with its best offensive drive of the game, taking a 14-0 lead on a pass from sophomore Braesen Leon to junior Brody Bybee midway through the third quarter.
Flagstaff responded with its best offensive drive of the game. The Eagles appeared to stall twice, but a pair of fourth down conversions kept hope alive. On a fourth down and 11, Maier ran out of the pocket for a gain of 12 yards. Four plays later, he hit sophomore Tyson Buckley on a 12 yard pass on fourth and 10 to extend the drive again.
“It’s not just athletically, being able to pull things out like that, but just his poise,” Manning said of Maier. “We expect that, he’s got to remain calm and he does that.”
Senior Gage Betts pounded the ball in from a yard out with 11:03 left in the game to cut the Padres lead to 14-7.
From there, Flagstaff forced the Padres to punt, but could not move the ball themselves on the ensuing drive and punted it back. The teams traded possession until Flagstaff forced another punt with 3:16 left in the game and a chance to drive the ball for a tying score.
The Eagles had two short plays and threw a screen pass to Smith on third down for what looked like a first down, but was called back due to a holding penalty. A few plays later, with 2:15 left in the game, Flagstaff had the ball on fourth down and needed three yards to keep hope alive, as the Eagles only had one timeout left if they turned the ball over.
Maier threw a pass, but the receiver dropped it, and the Eagles turned the ball over on downs again.
Needing a defensive stop to have a chance at a miracle touchdown, Flagstaff forced the Padres into a third down, needing three yards to secure a first down and finish the contest. After two consecutive runs, the Padres threw a screen pass, and the receiver ran all the way to Flagstaff’s one-yard line. The Padres knelt out the clock and won 14-7.
The Padres were Flagstaff’s final non-region opponent in the regular season. In the four remaining games, the Eagles face 4A Grand Canyon rivals. Going undefeated in the region is Flagstaff’s goal moving forward.
“Especially going into region play, we’ve got to be perfect after this. All of this is motivation, and we’re going to learn from it. It’s in the past now,” Smith said.
Flagstaff now has a bye week, before hosting Bradshaw Mountain on Oct. 22. With many key players injured, a week off after six straight games will be a welcome chance at recovery for the Eagles.
“Thank god the bye week is coming up,” Manning said. “I didn’t think we’d need it as much as we do, but we need it badly.”