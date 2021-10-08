Flagstaff offense stalls in 14-7 loss to Padres

From there, Flagstaff forced the Padres to punt, but could not move the ball themselves on the ensuing drive and punted it back. The teams traded possession until Flagstaff forced another punt with 3:16 left in the game and a chance to drive the ball for a tying score.

The Eagles had two short plays and threw a screen pass to Smith on third down for what looked like a first down, but was called back due to a holding penalty. A few plays later, with 2:15 left in the game, Flagstaff had the ball on fourth down and needed three yards to keep hope alive, as the Eagles only had one timeout left if they turned the ball over.

Maier threw a pass, but the receiver dropped it, and the Eagles turned the ball over on downs again.

Needing a defensive stop to have a chance at a miracle touchdown, Flagstaff forced the Padres into a third down, needing three yards to secure a first down and finish the contest. After two consecutive runs, the Padres threw a screen pass, and the receiver ran all the way to Flagstaff’s one-yard line. The Padres knelt out the clock and won 14-7.

The Padres were Flagstaff’s final non-region opponent in the regular season. In the four remaining games, the Eagles face 4A Grand Canyon rivals. Going undefeated in the region is Flagstaff’s goal moving forward.