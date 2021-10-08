Flagstaff offense stalls in 14-7 home loss to Padres

Senior Gage Betts pounded the ball in from a yard out with 11:03 left in the game to cut the deficit to 14-7.

From there, Flagstaff forced the Padres to punt, but could not move the ball themselves on the ensuing drive and punted it back. The teams traded possession until Flagstaff forced another punt with 3:16 left in the game and a chance to drive the ball for a tying score.

The Eagles had two short plays and threw a screen pass to Smith on third down for what looked like a first down, but was called back due to a holding penalty. A few plays later, with 2:15 left in the game, Flagstaff, with just one timeout remaining, had the ball on fourth down and needed 3 yards to keep hope alive.

Maier threw a pass, but the receiver dropped it and the Eagles turned the ball over on downs.

Needing a defensive stop to have a chance at a miracle touchdown, Flagstaff forced the Padres into a third down, needing 3 yards to secure a new set of downs and finish the contest. After two consecutive runs, the Padres threw a screen pass, and the receiver ran all the way to Flagstaff’s 1-yard line. The Padres knelt out the clock and won 14-7.

The Padres were Flagstaff’s final opponent from out of the Grand Canyon Region in the regular season.