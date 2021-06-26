Flagstaff Marathon to return for first time since 2018

After a three-year hiatus, the Flagstaff Marathon will be run again in October.
North Country HealthCare (NCHC) had directed the Flagstaff Marathon since its inception in 2005, raising more than $200,000 since its inception. Now, when runners take off in Flagstaff on Oct. 2 for the first time since 2018, the funds will go toward the newly founded Coconino Community College cross country team.
The school announced its intention to recruit both a men’s and women’s roster and compete in the fall 2021 season as the school’s first collegiate sport. The funds from an already-established event will hopefully help cover some of those costs.
“We have the utmost faith in CCC, and I couldn’t be happier to see them host this event to support their cross country team. It aligns so well with everything they’re trying to do,” said Tammy Howell, North Country HealthCare’s marketing & development director.
In 2018, NCHC switched its goals to move more toward smaller-scale fundraising opportunities, in turn cutting the Flagstaff Marathon and the NCHC annual golf tournament. Rather than dumping everything from the race -- known as one of the United States’ toughest marathons due to its rigorous single-track trails and high elevation -- NCHC kept all the trademarks and information from the Flagstaff Marathon, feeling that someone might find a use for the race in the future.
“It’s just been a fantastic event over the years. It’s got a lot of street cred with the running community and it was a fun event to produce and do, but it was larger-scale than what we’re looking for now. But we knew it had a lot of value and knew someone might be right to take it over eventually,” Howell said.
Coconino Community College will be responsible for coordinating the marathon. However, after over a decade of doing so, NCHC will not leave the school in charge alone in the early stages.
“I’ll walk alongside them the first year and help with the process. We’ve all had a part in it since 2005, so we’ll be there to make sure it’s as successful for them as it was for us,” Howell said.
Ian and Emily Torrence, who have both held course records for the event in both the half and full marathons at various points, will serve as race directors, lending their knowledge of the event to the proceedings.
Registration for the Flagstaff Marathon, half marathon, 10,000 meter race and kids kilometer race will open in the near future.
Course Records:
Marathon: 2:57:44 (Art Degraw – 2013) Female: 3:16:49 (Emily Harrison Torrence – 2017)
Half Marathon: 1:16:23 (Zach Thomas – 2009) Female: 1:28:16 (Emily Harrison – 2014)