Flagstaff Marathon to return for first time since 2018

“It’s just been a fantastic event over the years. It’s got a lot of street cred with the running community and it was a fun event to produce and do, but it was larger-scale than what we’re looking for now. But we knew it had a lot of value and knew someone might be right to take it over eventually,” Howell said.

Coconino Community College will be responsible for coordinating the marathon. However, after over a decade of doing so, NCHC will not leave the school in charge alone in the early stages.

“I’ll walk alongside them the first year and help with the process. We’ve all had a part in it since 2005, so we’ll be there to make sure it’s as successful for them as it was for us,” Howell said.

Ian and Emily Torrence, who have both held course records for the event in both the half and full marathons at various points, will serve as race directors, lending their knowledge of the event to the proceedings.

Registration for the Flagstaff Marathon, half marathon, 10,000 meter race and kids kilometer race will open in the near future.

Course Records:

Marathon: 2:57:44 (Art Degraw – 2013) Female: 3:16:49 (Emily Harrison Torrence – 2017)