Flagstaff looks ahead to cross country season

The Flagstaff boys, meanwhile, also came into the 2020 championship race aiming for their sixth title. A stellar showing from Gilbert -- which took first -- stopped the winning streak, however.

Much like the girls, the Eagles lost some runners but have rebuilt with new talent. With the disappointment of a silver medal past but still on their minds, there is not so much pressure to not fall short.

“Our mentality is going to be different because we don’t have anything to prove to anybody this year. We don’t have that streak to keep going, so we’re just going to reload and try to get back on track,” Hatch said.

Painter has been impressed with her groups’ work ethic and talent early in the season. After more than a decade of cross country dominance, she has seen plenty of great squads. She believes the Eagles have one of the deepest rosters in her tenure, in both the boys and girls teams, to go along with some top-end runners who could compete for individual medals.

“We’ve got some new faces and some younger kids that are stepping into some of those possible varsity roles. So we haven’t quite determined the personality of this team yet, but we’ve seen the potential and know there’s the right mindset and the type of athletes that could help us succeed,” Painter said.