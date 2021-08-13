Flagstaff looks ahead to cross country season

Coming off of 11 combined team championships in the past six seasons, both the Flagstaff girls and boys cross country teams began practices earlier this week in preparation for the fall 2021 regular season.
In their second season dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Flagstaff is still remaining cautious, but has developed better skills, Eagles head coach Trina Painter said, to traverse the roadblocks and attempt another successful season.
The Flagstaff girls won their sixth consecutive Division II state title in November, and Mia Hall -- now a junior -- claimed the Eagles’ third individual championship in a row. She, and several other girls, return to form what junior Makennah Mitchell said is a team with improved chemistry.
Despite winning state in its last season, Mitchell believed the girls were so focused on not getting sick that they did not spend much time or energy becoming close as a unit. Both the boys and girls are are still taking precautions, but putting more effort into their relationships.
“I feel like our team is a little closer this year. The seniors are standing out more. It feels like more of a team,” Mitchell said.
“I don’t think our chemistry was as strong last year as we’re going to be now. We couldn’t associate with each other as much, and now we’re a team together and forming stronger bonds," added senior Ryan Hatch.
The Flagstaff boys, meanwhile, also came into the 2020 championship race aiming for their sixth title. A stellar showing from Gilbert -- which took first -- stopped the winning streak, however.
Much like the girls, the Eagles lost some runners but have rebuilt with new talent. With the disappointment of a silver medal past but still on their minds, there is not so much pressure to not fall short.
“Our mentality is going to be different because we don’t have anything to prove to anybody this year. We don’t have that streak to keep going, so we’re just going to reload and try to get back on track,” Hatch said.
Painter has been impressed with her groups’ work ethic and talent early in the season. After more than a decade of cross country dominance, she has seen plenty of great squads. She believes the Eagles have one of the deepest rosters in her tenure, in both the boys and girls teams, to go along with some top-end runners who could compete for individual medals.
“We’ve got some new faces and some younger kids that are stepping into some of those possible varsity roles. So we haven’t quite determined the personality of this team yet, but we’ve seen the potential and know there’s the right mindset and the type of athletes that could help us succeed,” Painter said.
Part of that success will come from navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, which still rages throughout the United States.
The Flagstaff Unified School District is taking precautions toward slowing the spread of the virus, including a recent mandate that requires students to wear masks in school. Painter and the coaching staff also wear masks during races and practices, and the students are encouraged to take their own precautions.
Even still, the Eagles are finding ways to train as a unit and make connections that could lead toward winning. The athletes, with a season under their belts already dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, are at ease with the knowledge that they previously got through a similar situation last fall.
“There’s a level of comfort knowing that we’ve been through this before last year, and we kind of know the drill with COVID, even though the rules keep changing. But there seems to be a different mentality and sense of purpose for us this year,” Painter said. “Yes, we’ve got that end goal and we’ve won some state titles over the years, even several in a row, but each team starts fresh. There’s a history there that they lean into, though, and we want to get through some of the difficulties to reach that.”
Flagstaff begins its season on Sept. 4 with a large meet at Buffalo Park. The first meet will be the beginning of another campaign in which the Eagles try to retain -- and regain for the boys -- postseason glory. A meet with more than 45 teams scheduled to attend will give Flagstaff an opportunity to see where it stands early.