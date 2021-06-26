Flagstaff locals take on US Olympic Trials

A pair of Flagstaff runners placed in the top 10 at the women's 10,000-meter race at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials Saturday in Eugene, Oregon.

Locals Rachel Schneider and Sara Hall came in fifth and sixth place, respectively, on Saturday morning.

New Balance's Emily Sisson (31:03.82), Nike / Bowerman TC's Karissa Schweizer (31:16.52), On Athletics Club's Alicia Monson (31:18.55) and Nike / Bowerman TC's Elise Cranny (31:35.22) rounded out the top four, respectively.

Schneider (31:42.92) and Hall (31:54.50) were not far behind, though, finishing fifth and sixth.

Other placers

No. 12 -- HOKA NAZ Elite's Kellyn Taylor (32:42.00)

No. 13 -- HOKA NAZ Elite's Stephanie Bruce (32:42.01)

DNF -- HOKA NAZ Elite's Lauren Paquette

Women's hammer throw

Flagstaff local Brooke Anderson was set to compete Saturday afternoon in the women's hammer throw. The Nike / Iron Wood TC athlete's 78.18 personal best is the second-highest of any of the 12 athletes competing in Saturday's finals. Only Nike's DeAnna Price (78.60) had a higher mark entering the competition.