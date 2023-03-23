Grace Daab, a 14-year-old from Flagstaff, was part of the women’s singles championship final at the BNP Paribas Open, one of the United States’ premier professional tennis tournaments, Sunday in Indian Wells, California.

She wasn’t playing -- who knows, maybe that could happen some day. But she played an important role throughout the tournament.

Daab, a tennis player and fan of the sport since she was 5, got to flip the opening coin ahead of the women’s title match between Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka.

She received the honor as part of her reward for winning Ball Girl of the Year at the tournament. After about two weeks of passing balls and towels to players during competition, she was voted as the best ball girl by the rest of the volunteer staff.

“It was an honor. I was really happy,” she said.

The opportunity came in the early spring of 2022, when her family first had the idea of getting her involved.

Tennis runs in the family. Her sister, Faith Daab, was a star tennis player for the Coconino Panthers during her high school days, and pretty much every Daab family member picks up a racquet at least occasionally.

They’re all fans, too.

Grace, for her 13th birthday in 2022, didn’t want a party. She wanted to go see the BNP Paribas Open with her family. Cristy Daab, Grace’s mother, was perusing the tournament’s website and noticed that age 13 was the youngest a kid could be to be part of the volunteer ball crew.

Weeks later, Grace was at a training session in California. She learned the basics of when to feed balls to the professional players, when to move off to a certain part of the court and other skills. After that, she was wearing the official tournament gear and playing a role in the competition.

“The first day on the court you’re pretty nervous. You don’t want to mess up or embarrass yourself, but after that it’s easier,” Grace said.

The tournament is grueling for the players, but the crew also has a lot of work to do. Hours standing outside in the hot California sun are wearing. They have to be paying attention to every stroke and movement, not only to expedite the process -- and avoid a few of the diva players yelling at them -- but also for their own safety.

Grace said she had to maneuver away from a massive serve coming directly at her during a match. She also nearly ran into Stan Wawrinka, one of the world’s top singles players, during a changeover.

“He was very nice, though, so that was good,” Cristy said, chuckling. “And he even threw away his own garbage -- which not everyone does.”

Grace called the 2022 experience rewarding, so much so that she volunteered again this year.

Many of the members of the crew, including ball kids and ushers, are regulars. Some have been volunteering for more than a decade. That made winning the award even more special as just a second-year crew member.

More importantly, though, Cristy was impressed with the lessons her daughter learned from being close to some of the best professional tennis players on the planet and seeing their practice and game habits. Some were great role models, while others -- like players swearing and breaking their racquets in frustration -- were examples of what not to do on a court. Grace also took lessons from watching how the surrounding people, such as TV crew or event staff, acted.

“Our hope was that she would have fun but also see how much hard work it is to play that high of a level, and understand the game even better,” Cristy said. “We wanted to teach our children that there’s more to a sport than just the people playing. We want them to be well-rounded.”

Now sitting at home watching tennis on TV, Grace has stories of seeing and interacting with many of the players from mere feet away. She also spends time critiquing the ball crew at various tournaments.

From her perspective on the court, she can provide commentary like “They did that wrong” or “He shouldn’t have been there.”

Grace also gained a newfound appreciation for the sport and all it takes to be a great player. Though she didn’t actually hit for a while, she felt inspired by seeing the players’ level of skill.

“Afterward you feel like you can just crush a ball,” she said, “because you’ve seen how they’ve been hitting the past two weeks. But you see how hard they work and how much it takes.”

It remains unclear whether Grace will be a ball girl again next year. She’ll be a high school freshman and plans to play high school tennis, likely for Northland Prep Academy. The spring season might not allow for her to take two weeks away from the team.

Regardless of whether Grace is back in Indian Wells, she has many memories that will lead her to future tennis success. She’s also got the ceremonial coin from the women’s final as a memento.