Flagstaff local to play rugby in Paralympics
PARALYMPICS

Flagstaff local to play rugby in Paralympics

Scaturro

Adam Scaturro, 42, will make his third appearance for the U.S. Paralympic Wheelchair Rugby Team in the upcoming Paralympic Games.

 U.S. PARALYMPIC WHEELCHAIR RUGBY TEAM, courtesy

Flagstaff native Adam Scaturro, 42, was selected to compete for the U.S. Paralympic Wheelchair Rugby Team at the upcoming Games in Tokyo.

Scaturro has played in three consecutive Paralympic Games, earning a bronze medal in 2012 and silver in 2016.

The wheelchair rugby team released a statement to preview the squad in its upcoming competition. The Paralympic Games will take palce in Tokyo from Aug. 24 to Sep. 5.

"Now that its 12-player roster is complete, the U.S. Paralympic Wheelchair Rugby Team has just one thing to focus on: Getting back on top of the medal stand.

"Team USA has the most wheelchair rugby gold medals since the sport’s Paralympic debut in 1996, but is seeking its first championship since the Paralympic Games Beijing 2008. Athletes have had to wait even longer for their shot at that gold medal with the postponement of the Tokyo Games, but reconvened this past week for a team selection camp at the Lakeshore Foundation Olympic & Paralympic Training site in Birmingham, Alabama. Sixteen athletes competed for a spot on the team, with 12 chosen for the Paralympic roster and four selected as alternates.

“When the Games were postponed last March, we made a promise to each other that we would finish what we started, and we aim to do just that,” said USA Wheelchair Rugby High Performance Manager Mandy Goff in a news release. “Over the last 14 months we have gone through a lot together and I think that, in addition to their hard work and dedication, it’s going to be what propels us to the top of the podium."

Miles Krajewski talks about his goals and what it means to represent the United States in the Paralympics.
