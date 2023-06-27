The Flagstaff Girls Softball Little League (FGSLL) 8-10 All-Stars lost a back-and-forth, extra-inning battle with White Mountain Apache Monday.

A walk-off run from a gutsy play gave White Mountain a 7-6 win at Continental Park as Cydnee Goklish stole home plate to seal the victory.

The loss sends FGSLL to the bottom half of the Arizona District 1 bracket and brings it one loss away from elimination. FGSLL will play with its season on the line at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Continental Park against the loser of Tuesday’s contest between Round Valley and White Mountain Apache.

Monday night’s game, in which neither team led by more than a run at any point, was won in the seventh inning after White Mountain Apache prevented Flagstaff from scoring despite Flagstaff having a runner on third base. Goklish then doubled as the first batter in the bottom of the inning and proceeded to steal both third and home.

Flagstaff manager Cristin Carrillo was clear on what she wanted to see her team improve on ahead of their win-or-go-home game on Wednesday.

“Swing the bat,” Carrillo said. “These pitchers are good, so [we're] not going in thinking we’re going to walk, but going in thinking we’re going to hit.”

FGSLL was anchored by pitcher Carter Begay, who recorded 11 strikeouts, including a three-strikeout third inning. At the plate, she was 1 for 3 with an RBI double and a stolen base.

FGSLL shortstop Lluvia Saucedo Salas went 3 for 3 with a triple, two singles and two stolen bases, and center fielder Brooklyn Burcar finished 1 for 2 with a double, three stolen bases and an RBI.

White Mountain had a strong pitching performance of its own, with a 13-strikeout night from Nylla Cosay that included three separate three-strikeout innings and a catch that spurred White Mountain’s game-saving double play.

Along with the final stolen base, Goklish was 2 for 2 with an inside-the-park home run and five stolen bases. She also walked twice.

Despite the loss, Carrillo felt her team’s performance was strong and that they are set up well for the next contest.

“I feel like the girls brought everything that they learned out from practice to the game,” she said. “They worked hard, they talked. I feel like they can learn from the little, small mistakes that happened, and hopefully [Wednesday] we’ll win.”