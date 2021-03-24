Flagstaff Humphreys 10U club hockey wins AZHYL state title for second straight year

The Flagstaff Humphreys 10U youth hockey team won its second straight Arizona Youth Hockey League Mesquite Division title on Sunday.
The Flagstaff Humphreys finished with a perfect 5-0 record in its divisional playoffs en route to a dominant 5-2 win over AHU White in Sunday's championship game in Scottsdale. Flagstaff found the back of the net in each period, scoring once in the first and twice each in the second and third.
Flagstaff outscored opponents 27-9 in the playoffs.
Riley McLaughlin, who has been Flagstaff's leading goal scorer all season, got the offense going off a power play at the 5:36 mark of the opening period.
The first goal ignited a 3-0 start to the game for Flagstaff, as Sasha Lurie and Tucker Johanson each scored within about a minute of each other in the second period. AHU answered with two goals in a row in the second as well.
Not long into the third, McLaughlin broke AHU's run to put Flagstaff up 4-2 off his second power-play goal and then teammate Mason Walsh gave Flagstaff the exclamation point to seal it at 5-2.
Flagstaff outshot AHU 26-18 in Sunday's title game and held AHU to just 1 of 3 on power plays.
The team had to play all of its games in the Valley and was limited in its practice time due to restrictions at Jay Lively Activity Center in Flagstaff that made holding full practices and scrimmages difficult.
Apparently that didn't make a massive difference for Flagstaff head coach Travis Johanson, who also is the head coach of the Northern Arizona University IceJacks club hockey team.
"It's just a huge dedication out of the parents and the kids to make that commitment this year to go down there for every single game," Johanson said Wednesday during a phone interview. " ... They were up for the challenge this year and came out with a state championship."
Flagstaff went 11-2-1 in the regular season, with an 82-31 scoring advantage. McLaughlin led Flagstaff during the regular season with a team-high 27 goals and tied for the team best with 11 assists, and during the five playoff games he netted seven goals and dished out five assists, both team highs.
Julian Horn and Lurie split time between the pipes, each playing 14 games in the regular season. Horn allowed 18 goals and Lurie let 13 slip past, and both recorded one shutout. In the postseason the two again shared time, with Horn getting three games and Lurie two, as Horn allowed five goals and Lurie gave up four.
