Flagstaff Humphreys 10U club hockey wins AZHYL state title for second straight year

The Flagstaff Humphreys 10U youth hockey team won its second straight Arizona Youth Hockey League Mesquite Division title on Sunday.

The Flagstaff Humphreys finished with a perfect 5-0 record in its divisional playoffs en route to a dominant 5-2 win over AHU White in Sunday's championship game in Scottsdale. Flagstaff found the back of the net in each period, scoring once in the first and twice each in the second and third.

Flagstaff outscored opponents 27-9 in the playoffs.

Riley McLaughlin, who has been Flagstaff's leading goal scorer all season, got the offense going off a power play at the 5:36 mark of the opening period.

The first goal ignited a 3-0 start to the game for Flagstaff, as Sasha Lurie and Tucker Johanson each scored within about a minute of each other in the second period. AHU answered with two goals in a row in the second as well.

Not long into the third, McLaughlin broke AHU's run to put Flagstaff up 4-2 off his second power-play goal and then teammate Mason Walsh gave Flagstaff the exclamation point to seal it at 5-2.

Flagstaff outshot AHU 26-18 in Sunday's title game and held AHU to just 1 of 3 on power plays.