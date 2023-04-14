Tyler Tucker, a senior on the Flagstaff track and field team, has state championship aspirations.

Tucker is the Eagles’ top pole vaulter the past few seasons, and he will be in contention for a title when his senior campaign ends in May.

“That’s what I’m aiming for. It would be a good way to end my high school career,” Tucker said.

Tucker finished seventh at the Division II championship meet last spring, vaulting 12 feet, six inches. The winner, Nogales’s Shahean Simon, reached a height of 13-06. Tucker hit that exact mark on March 4 during a meet at the Walkup Skydome. He’s worked to keep improving, with the goal of earning a top spot in Flagstaff’s new D-III meet later this season.

All of this has been a fast journey. Tucker’s still relatively new to the sport, but has improved drastically in the few years he’s competed. As a sophomore, he joined the track and field team simply as a way to stay in shape and be part of a new team.

He remembers seeing some teammates clear the bar at over 10 feet in the air and being mesmerized. A self-acclaimed adrenaline junkie -- Tucker regularly skis, rock climbs and participates in other "extreme" sports -- he figured vaulting might fit his style.

“I always thought it looked fun. It kind of looked like you were flying. And then I just decided maybe I’d try it,” Tucker said.

After just a handful practices -- though he didn’t excel right away -- the Eagles knew they had a competitor with a high ceiling.

“He was already an athlete with the requisite skills -- strength, core strength, flexibility -- and we knew he could be successful,” Eagles coach Chris Pabst said.

Tucker truly took to the event last year. He specialized in pole vaulting a bit more in practice and earned a top-10 spot at the state meet.

It was after that day, though, that the coaching staff noticed Tucker’s dedication.

“Seeing his dedication to wanting to improve after that -- into the summer and offseason and signing up for meets on his own, because that’s really where it starts to form -- made me realize how much he wanted to keep getting better,” Pabst said.

Still feeling like he’s flying every time he competes, Tucker has enjoyed the process of improving.

He admits that it’s still “scary” every time he lifts off his feet even though he’s done it hundreds of times now. It’s that feeling, and also the rapid success, that keeps him driven.

“It’s partially because I’ve gotten good at it, but even when I wasn’t it’s just so exhilarating,” he said.

Tucker is also lucky to have other solid teammates that push him. He says practicing alongside other athletes that keep him working hard has played a role in his development.

Last season, Eagles teammate Scott Palmer took ninth at the state meet with a leap of 12 feet even. This year, teammate Owen Firth has been on Tucker’s tail plenty. Firth has vaulted 13-01 and 13 this spring.

Tucker, along with Firth, is eyeing the final few meets before the state meet beginning May 5. Tucker also hopes to qualify for the state decathlon, and has to spend some time focusing on qualifying with scores in other events.

The Eagles will compete in the BMHS Bears Invitational Saturday at Bradshaw Mountain High School in Prescott Valley.