Flagstaff high schools in sports limbo, awaiting AIA's Monday decision on coronavirus

Rescheduling is often a large part of an athletic director's job during the spring sports season in Flagstaff, normally coming as a direct result of inclement weather.

This year, the novel coronavirus has added itself to the mix, keeping ADs scrambling and on their toes as they await a Monday announcement from the Arizona Interscholastic Association on the issue of the pandemic.

“As of Monday I am going to follow the protocol, or rule, that the AIA puts down," said Mike Elder, Northland Prep Academy's athletic director, on Friday night in light of the spread of COVID-19 and its long-ranging effects on the sports world.

He added about the Monday executive board meeting: "That's going to be very telling."

Most of Northland Prep's week was full of cancellations stemming from weather-related issues, as the Valley was also experiencing large amounts of rainfall for the most part. But Saturday's 21st annual Rattler Booster Invitational the Spartans were supposed to compete in was called off due to the coronavirus, with some teams choosing to drop out of the meet.

The Flagstaff Eagles track and field squad was also scheduled to compete in the Rattler Booster, which was set to take place at North Canyon High School in north Phoenix.