Flagstaff High School senior Fuhrmann signs with Bluefield State College soccer

Flagstaff girls soccer senior Karina Fuhrmann was surrounded by friends, family and coaches Monday in the Flagstaff High School auditorium as she signed to play soccer at Bluefield State College in Bluefield, West Virginia.

Furhmann was named All-Region, All-Conference and the Arizona Daily Sun's soccer athlete of the year for the 2021-22 winter season. She also was a main contributor on the Eagles’ state championship in 2020.

She believes Bluefield State and its Division II Big Blues women’s soccer team were the best fit financially and for the continuation of her soccer career. The Big Blues competed in their first full season in 2021-22, and Fuhrmann could prove a building block for a developing program.

“I wanted to play soccer, and it was in a cool place. And the other places I had on my list were too expensive or not in a cool place. And I loved my conversation with the coach, and it’s where I wanted to go because it felt right,” Furhmann said.

Among those who congratulated Fuhrmann at Wednesday’s ceremony was Eagles coach Savannah Berry. She was impressed in all her time coaching Furhmann with the senior’s ability as a midfielder.

The Eagles scored a total of 109 goals across 13 regular-season matches and an 11-0 victory over No. 15 Tempe in the first round of the playoffs. As an important distributor for the Eagles, Fuhrmann was heavily involved in the production.

However, Fuhrmann’s impact on Berry, and really the whole Eagles squad, went far beyond just her talent.

“I’ve had the opportunity to coach Karina in one-on-one settings as well as here as the head coach at Flagstaff High School. From day one, though we had a lot to improve on -- as all developing players do -- I knew she was all in, coachable and invested. And from that day I knew she was going to be successful,” Berry said.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure coaching Karina the past year because she’s fun, she challenges me and is a pain in the butt most of the time,” she added, chuckling. “But her goal has not only been to improve herself but to improve everyone.”

Once she gets to West Virginia, Fuhrmann will have to find her spot on the field, based on whatever the staff needs her to do at an advanced stage. She has had her most success and is most comfortable in the midfield, though.

“Whenever I play a good ball and something positive happens from it, it’s a great feeling,” Fuhrmann said of her play as a distributor.

Fuhrmann is continuing to enjoy the final weeks of her high school career, including graduation. She is also focused, she said, on practicing as much as possible and working out to make sure she is prepared for high-level play once she steps onto her new campus next fall.

“I got my summer packet, and it is going to be rough, but I want to be ready when I get there. It’s running and lifting, and things that will help me,” she said.

