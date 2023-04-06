Once an Eagle, always an Eagle.

That was the central theme when Flagstaff girls soccer celebrated its eighth college signing event this year as senior Brookelyn Porter officially announced where she will be continuing her playing career.

On Wednesday, Porter signed her letter of intent to play for the Elmira College Soaring Eagles, a Division III program in Elmira, New York.

Porter said the school’s initiative to recruit her drew her in to make the move across the country.

“They found me first,” Porter said. “I had never heard of them before.”

Porter was a part of Flagstaff's 8-0 Grand Canyon Region run in 2021-22, when the 4A Conference Eagles won the region title. Eagles coach Savannah Berry knew Porter before she took the job at Flagstaff High School and said during her speech that being able to watch Porter grow has been inspiring.

“You’ve had to overcome a lot from junior to senior year, but you proved then that you are a fighter, that you’re up against adversity and you’re going to come through with it all the time,” Berry said.

What makes Porter so valuable is her versatility to play different positions and use her speed and agility, something she shows when running track and field.

Now that Berry has had some time with the program, she is seeing the players she has gotten the chance to know have a chance to thrive at the next level.

“I’ve loved the opportunity to not only watch you grow as a person but as an athlete,” Berry said. “Watching you learn the game and seeing that light bulb go off is like a coach’s favorite thing.”

Porter credits her family for much of her success. Her message to her mother and younger sisters showed how much she appreciates the love and support she has had through the ups and downs of her playing career and life as a whole.

Porter thanked her mother, who she said has raised her by herself, and her younger sisters for pushing her to be the best version of herself.

“To have you by my side through the good and bad was the most important thing that got me here,” Porter said. “With your unconditional love and support, I can now sit here today proud to have accomplished something that last year we never thought would happen."

Jeannine Brandel, the school's athletic director, mentioned how much the player and the family have touched her.

“It is pretty impressive the love I feel for you and to your family,” Brandel said. “You’re an amazing young lady. You’ve done phenomenal things on the field. You have fought through the hardest of times, but you’ve done it within this family.”

Elmira College reached out to Porter via email and asked for a highlight reel in early December, and the conversation between Porter and the coaching staff continued from there.

Porter did her research on the school after it reached out and fell in love with how the campus looked. Being in New York was an exciting element for Porter, who said as a kid she always wanted to be in New York in some capacity.

Making the jump to New York is certainly a long trip from Flagstaff.

Porter said she knew she wanted to spread her eagle wings, but New York was not on her radar at first.

“I definitely wanted to travel, but I didn’t think I would go that far,” Porter said. “But I do like that it is a bit of a ways. I feel as though it will help me kind of build independence and kind of learn to be on my own.”

A major piece that stuck out to Porter was how current Elmira players reached out to her on their own accord.

“As soon as the coach told them about me, they had reached out to me and we all became really good friends,” Porter said.

The first girl to reach out to her was someone who is a similar major to what Porter hopes to study at Elmira. Porter plans to double-major in criminal justice and forensic psychology.

Porter opens a new door in her life but knows that her experiences in Flagstaff with her current teammates can never be forgotten.

“I can only hope my future team is as compatible to my energy as each and every one of you have been for years,” Porter said. “You’ve all set a high bar for my new teammates.”

Elmira College plays in the Empire 8 Conference -- which consists of teams that play across upstate New York. The Soaring Eagles have struggled in recent years, not posting a winning season since 2004 when they went 11-8 and 4-3 in conference play.

Last season, Elmira College began to rebuild its program with a 6-9-2 record and earned its first conference win since going 3-5 in conference 2015 by defeating Keuka College 1-0 on Oct. 22 at home in the penultimate game of the season.

The team’s six total wins in 2022 were the most for the program since going 7-7-3 in 2014.

Porter will look to continue the upward trajectory for the Soaring Eagles. She will move to Elmira in August to prepare for the preseason.