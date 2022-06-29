Flagstaff High School graduate Teague Van Dyke to play for Umpqua baseball

For Flagstaff High School graduate Teague Van Dyke and his father Ty, playing college baseball was a shared goal. Monday, it become a reality.

With family, friends and coaches in attendance, Van Dyke officially signed to play with Umpqua Community College, an NJCAA school in Roseburg, Oregon, at his home on Monday.

“I’m super thankful looking back at life for everything that happened,” he said. "I’m just super excited to start the next process of playing and being a college baseball player.”

Van Dyke began his high school career at Coconino before transferring to Flagstaff, where he was a big part of playoff teams his junior and senior year.

As a junior, he hit .308 in 20 games, with 16 hits and 14 RBI. He also pitched 20 1/3 innings in relief, striking out 17 and allowing just eight earned runs with a 2.75 ERA. The Eagles went on to finish the 2021 regular season 18-1, winning the Grand Canyon Region with an undefeated 12-0 mark.

In his senior year, Teague hit .329, led the team in RBIs (33) and walks (15), and struck out 23 in 27 1/3 innings pitched. After two consecutive losses to Coconino to end of the regular season, the Eagles defeated the rival Panthers in the 4A Conference play-in to move on to the state tournament.

The recruitment process was all about finding the best fit, with the right coach and program. Ty said they had options in Maryland, Seattle, California and Arizona.

“There were times when we were anxious about seeing all these other kids who were signing and committing to schools, and we still hadn’t committed because we just had not been in front of the right program with the right guy at the helm,” Ty said.

One of Ty’s college teammates had kids that played for Umpqua head coach Jeremiah Robbins, and said he really made a positive impact on their lives. Teague got connected, and the family visited the campus last month.

While there, they also took in an American Legion amateur baseball game that had over 700 people in attendance. By the time the trip was over, they knew they had found what they were looking for.

“After we were there and realized it was a baseball town and heard more from coach Robbins, we really could tell that this was the home,” Teague said. “We didn’t know it was the home, but after talking there and being there we knew that it was the place to be.”

Ty said he could tell how excited Robbins was to have them there.

“When the coach saw him throw and do a bullpen, I could see him smiling and nodding, and the coach was then in return excited to have him,” Ty said. "That’s a huge feeling of when you feel wanted, and the coach really made us feel like he was excited and honored to have us.”

Robbins is a three-time NAIA World Series champion in his previous role as head coach of the Lewis-Clark State College Warriors. He has also been named the American Baseball Coaches Association’s NAIA Coach of the Year multiple times.

The RiverHawks finished last season 32-19 to go with an 18-10 Northwest Athletic Conference record.

“Teague has a chance to be a front-line guy for us,” Robbins said via email. “His mentality will allow him to get better everyday. He has a very bright future! We are excited to have him in the RiverHawk baseball family.”

Before moving 17 and a half hours away to Roseburg in the fall, Teague plans to spend his last few months at home enjoying time with family and friends while training. He will have the chance to pitch and hit in the fall, just as he did in high school, according to Robbins.

Umpqua’s fall semester begins Sept. 26.

“I'm really excited for baseball to start. We start right in the beginning of the fall when we go up there, so I'm ready to just get it on and start the next chapter in life," Van Dyke said.

