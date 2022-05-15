Flagstaff High School graduate Hanson to play with Star Chasers

The Flagstaff Star Chasers -- a new collegiate summer baseball team set to begin play in June -- added some local depth to their roster, garnering a commitment from pitcher Justin Hanson.

Hanson, who graduated from Flagstaff High School in 2021, recently completed his freshman season for the Yavapai Roughriders baseball team, pitching 13 2/3 innings and striking out 28 batters. Looking for a chance to develop his skills and play baseball where he grew up made coming back home for a few months an easy choice.

“I get to play in my local community. It’s obviously pretty hard to get recruited out of Flagstaff, so we’re going to try to help some kids out, get some exposure and just have fun playing baseball,” he said. “It’s a different feeling getting to play for the hometown team. There’s no college baseball in Flagstaff, so this is as high-level as it gets.”

The Star Chasers will play in the Northern Arizona League, with teams all over the state that have recruited solid college baseball players from around the country to play in Arizona. They will also play a road trip in July in Alaska.

Hanson, who wants to continue to improve in future college baseball seasons, wants to use the summer as an opportunity to make tweaks and try to hone new skills on the mound. That’s the goal for all of the Star Chasers players.

“If it’s a pitcher, they’re working on another pitch, adding velocity or going deeper into games. It’s about that development most importantly,” general manager Randy Barber said.

Hanson added that he’s excited for the challenge of seeing new batters from various levels of college baseball, especially ones in different parts of the country he might not otherwise get to play against collegiately.

“There’s always good talent everywhere you go. There’s always people that are going to give you a hard time, batters that are hard to get out -- which helps my development,” he said.

Beside just playing once again with the word “Flagstaff” on a jersey, Hanson has another opportunity to compete with an old friend in the summer. Gabe Faust, a fellow 2021 Flagstaff High graduate, will be competing on the team as well as he tries to develop his own game.

“When you leave high school you never think you’re going to play with those guys again. So it’s pretty cool to be together and play on the same team again,” Hanson said.

And talent development aside, Hanson and the Star Chasers players will have the chance to give back to local baseball in Flagstaff. There are plans for the team’s players to teach youth players some skills and simply let them awe at the college-level players competing in Flagstaff for the first time.

Barber said such work is key to ingratiating a new team with the community and gaining longtime fans.

“We’re going to Little League fields to work out with teams. On a day-to-day basis we want to work with young kids, because that’s where you start to show the higher level of baseball to the young kids,” Barber said.

The Star Chasers players are set to begin arriving to Flagstaff in early June, with the team’s first-ever home opener set for June 7 against the Havasu Heat. They will primarily play their games at Coconino and Flagstaff High Schools.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0