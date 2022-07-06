Flagstaff High School girls basketball team shines in summer tournament

After losing just three games in the entire 2021-22 basketball season, the Flagstaff High School girls basketball team continued its success in a recent summer tournament.

The annual Lady Eagle Invitational was the team’s first set of games since late February when the varsity team went to the 4A Conference state championship game, and it was an opportunity for the girls to practice plays and exhibit their skills.

Flagstaff didn’t disappoint, taking home first place in both the varsity and sophomore team brackets.

The tournament, which took place on Thursday and Friday on the Flagstaff High School basketball courts, welcomed Coconino, Saguaro, Estrella Foothills and Payson high schools to play in a pool-style tournament. Flagstaff had both a Green team, which was composed of all incoming freshmen, and a White team, which was all returning players.

The teams rehearsed offensive specialty plays and tried out new defensive strategies while working alongside teammates.

When asked about what the tournament meant to the team, Eagles coach Tyrone Johnson said it was an opportunity for the team to put in valuable minutes on the floor. It was the players' shot at showing the coaches their worth.

“These girls were able to compete against multiple teams and get minutes against varsity competition,” Johnson said. “So we coaches get a real good look at how we’re going to situate the team to compete at a high level.”

According to Johnson, June basketball is crucial to the success of incoming freshmen hoping to make their mark on the team.

“The girls get a taste of the game and to ask themselves, ‘Hey, what is it like to be on a team with Coach Johnson? What are his expectations?’” he said. “This tournament is allowing us coaches to get a real quality look at the players against varsity competition to see how they all hold themselves.”

Johnson said the summertime experience play is beneficial to the team as a whole because it helps grow communication skills on the court that can continue to be built upon as the varsity season approaches.

“June ball gives these players an opportunity to be in front of us coaches now as opposed to waiting until November,” he said. “Get some shots up, don't sit here and be stagnant and wait until game time and think that it's gonna happen.”

The Eagles rotated the lineup early and often during tournament games to allow as many players to be on court as possible. It wasn’t uncommon to see coaches rotating all five players on the court for a new five during a game.

The management speaks to Johnson’s trust in his players to work at a high level. He knows his players will put their best foot forward, and he wants them to be in the best position to win. But in order to do that, his players have to shoot for the stars.

“We're striving towards excellence in everything that we do, whether we're running lines, in drills, scrimmaging, or playing in a game or a tournament, it's always about striving toward excellence,” Johnson said.

The team is trying to get back to the championship game and continue the success of last year, but it’s no small task, as the team lost six players to graduation.

Johnson said the team will likely switch from man-to-man defense to zone defense while running sets early in the game to create a flow on offense. The tournament is a way to begin practicing that type of game action.

Assistant coach Jessica Herbel appreciates the tournament as a way for players to channel their offseason energy into productive work on the court.

“The tournament helps the girls get back together and see what skills they need to work on,” Herbel said. “What’s important is that the girls who are returning still have the hunger of, ‘Hey, we’ve been there once before, we want to get there again,’ so they feed off of each other and put in that effort.”

Johnson thanked Herbel for her work during the summer and for taking the lead on working with the girls during practices. The two coaches form a strong duo that is helping to get Flagstaff High School back working toward a new season of success.

Ultimately, Johnson and Herbel are proud of their players and look forward to competition in the winter.

“We're just excited to see what comes and what progress the girls have already had this summer,” Herbel said.

“If we come in and work right now, I really like our chances next season,” Johnson added.