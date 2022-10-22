Flagstaff High School football trounced at Lee Williams Friday

The Flagstaff Eagles football team couldn't come up with its first Grand Canyon Region win in Kingman Friday.

After a tough loss at home last week against Prescott , the No. 31 4A Conference Eagles (2-5, 0-2 Grand Canyon) fell, 63-19, at the Lee Williams Volunteers.

Lee Williams defeated both Flagstaff-area high schools in consecutive weeks.

The 18th-ranked Volunteers (5-2, 2-0 Grand Canyon) came out strong just three minutes into the first quarter. Junior Devin White picked off the ball at the 46-yard line to give the Volunteers the momentum they needed to score their first touchdown.

Less than a minute later, a throw by freshman Eagles quarterback Chase Brown pass was intercepted by White again. Senior quarterback Troy Edwards took it over from there, passing yet again to White on offense to lead, 14-0.

The Volunteers pushed through the Eagles defense to score one more time in the first quarter.

Into the second quarter, Brown threw a complete pass to senior receiver Jake Weidinger to the Lee Williams 3-yard line, opening up the chance to finally get on the board. He hit Weidinger again for a touchdown to cut the lead to 20-7.

The Eagles would hold the Volunteers at 20-7 for a few minutes, until a 9-yard pass to junior Gabe Garcia extended the lead over Flagstaff. Lee Williams added a field goal to lead 30-7 at halftime.

Within minutes of the third quarter beginning, the Volunteers scored another touchdown to extend the lead to 37-7. The Eagles offense responded with a touchdown from Brown to receiver Holden Sena, but Flagstaff failed to convert a two-point conversion.

With just over two minutes left in the third quarter, both teams would add to the score. First, Edwards hit sophomore Reilly Feil for a Volunteers touchdown. That score would prove Flagstaff's last.

The Volunteers would go on to score three more touchdowns in the fourth quarter, finishing the quarter with a running clock to finish the contest.

The Flagstaff Eagles will be on the road again next week in Cottonwood as they take on the Mingus Union Marauders on Friday at 7 p.m.