A trio of elementary and middle school gymnasts represented Flagstaff well this spring, earning high-level marks at state and regional competitions.

Troy Miller, Charlie Wesche and Roston Dubravcic, who all train at Flagstaff Gymnastics Center, all made the USA Gymnastics men’s state championships in Tucson in early March. The three boys occupied three of the top-four spots in the tournament that ended March 5.

Wesche placed fourth in the all-around competition and first in the rings event. Dubravcic placed third overall, second in the vault and third on the floor. And the highlight was Miller, who placed first in the all-around contest, second in pommel horse, second in the high bar and third on the floor.

“It felt really good to win the state championships. It was a dream come true to make the state team with my teammates," Miller said.

The performance allowed Miller and Wesche to compete in the USA Gymnastics regional in Reno, Nevada, from March 29 to April 2. The Flagstaff gymnasts also fared well against competition from California, Nevada, Arizona and Hawaii. Miller took fourth in the all-around competition at regionals and first in the vault, and Wesche placed ninth overall.

“I was really excited that we all got to go to regionals together. We worked really hard,” Miller said.

Shawna Miller, who owns and operates Flagstaff Gymnastics Center, was the only woman coaching boys at the competitions.

The boys’ success all season was a testament, she said, to the gymnastics community in Flagstaff.

“It shows what’s possible if you put the work in, even if you’re from a small town like this one,” she said.

The season is finished now, and the athletes at the Flagstaff Gymnastics Center are in offseason training to be in top shape when competition resumes this winter.