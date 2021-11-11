Flagstaff grads succeeding for NAU soccer

Taylor Hazlett and Maddie Shafer didn’t have to look far for the ideal location to continue their soccer careers. The former Flagstaff High School standouts are now thriving in their own backyard as members of the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks soccer team.
Hazlett, a junior defender, has lived in Flagstaff her entire life and has been playing soccer since she was a child. She said she decided to stay in her hometown and make her fans and family proud.
“I didn’t really want to leave home, and I went to camps here and I just loved it,” Hazlett said. “I wanted to stay in my hometown and make my hometown proud.”
NAU soccer and Flagstaff High School have a unique connection. Hazlett and Shafer are the latest of several Eagles who went on to play at the next level for the Lumberjacks, and two former Lumberjack standouts have coached at Flagstaff -- Jenna Samora and Holly Jones.
Additionally, current NAU assistant coach Chris Campbell played on the Flagstaff boys soccer team.
Shafer, a sophomore midfielder, said the ties were natural as both Samora and Jones were influential in her growth as a player and person.
“It is a huge piece in who I am as a soccer player today,” Shafer said. “Everyone I have been coached by has played for NAU. …Those two coaches were huge in my soccer life and just me as a person. I think just going to Flag High and having that was huge for me.”
Both Hazlett and Shafer come from sports-driven families. Hazlett’s sister, Sierra, also played college soccer, while Shafer’s younger brother plays football and her uncle David played professional baseball after starring at the former Sinagua High School.
Shafer was a four-year letter winner along with three-time offensive player of the year at FHS. She recorded 67 points in just 16 matches, scoring 32 goals with 11 assists. She was awarded captain for two years as well as 4A Conference Player of the Year.
Hazlett also enjoyed success for the Eagles, serving as captain for two seasons and helping lead the team to the state championship match in the 2017 and 1'8 seasons. She recorded 11 goals in 18 contests at Flagstaff.
“Maddie and I were honestly like the team. We built the team, and we really work together and we still do that to this day,” Hazlett said. “When I get to play with Maddie, it's amazing because it’s back to our old days.”
“It was a good experience being in a small town,” Shafer added. “So, for me, I have always grown up playing with the same players; Taylor Hazlett and I, we've played together since we were 4 years old. It was always really fun, you just don't get to meet anyone new.”
That changed when they joined the Lumberjacks soccer program, where they were welcomed by dozens of new teammates.
Lumberjacks coach Kylie Louw said having a couple of local players on the team is exciting for both the soccer community and the team.
“Both Maddie and Taylor have great community support, so now we are going to get even more supporters from Flagstaff,” Louw said. “Hopefully we just get natural fans and just get people from the Flagstaff community.”
Both players saw time this season as the Lumberjacks went 8-11 overall and 6-3 in the Big Sky Conference. NAU earned the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament but lost 1-0 against Sacramento State in the first round.
Shafer finished the season with four goals and 976 minutes of playing time. Hazlett, who was finally cleared to play this season after missing her first two years, had eight minutes of playing time this season.
Louw said that both players have overcome challenges in their careers and are continuing to grow in the program.
“Maddie’s grown in a lot of different ways, in a lot of confidence -- which is something we try to work on with her,” Louw said. “Taylor has had a tough time coming through injuries and having the confidence to go back on the field has been her biggest growth.”
With a supportive coaching staff and a hometown fan base, Hazlett and Shafer have a lot to look forward to in their remaining years as Lumberjacks.