Flagstaff grads succeeding for NAU soccer

Lumberjacks coach Kylie Louw said having a couple of local players on the team is exciting for both the soccer community and the team.

“Both Maddie and Taylor have great community support, so now we are going to get even more supporters from Flagstaff,” Louw said. “Hopefully we just get natural fans and just get people from the Flagstaff community.”

Both players saw time this season as the Lumberjacks went 8-11 overall and 6-3 in the Big Sky Conference. NAU earned the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament but lost 1-0 against Sacramento State in the first round.

Shafer finished the season with four goals and 976 minutes of playing time. Hazlett, who was finally cleared to play this season after missing her first two years, had eight minutes of playing time this season.

Louw said that both players have overcome challenges in their careers and are continuing to grow in the program.

“Maddie’s grown in a lot of different ways, in a lot of confidence -- which is something we try to work on with her,” Louw said. “Taylor has had a tough time coming through injuries and having the confidence to go back on the field has been her biggest growth.”