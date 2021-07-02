Flagstaff girls win softball district tournament

For the second time in as many seasons, the Flagstaff Girls Softball Little League 8- to 10-year-old All-Stars won the AZ District 1 softball championship with a 16-3 victory in four innings over Winslow in Winslow on Thursday to advance to the 2021 state tournament.

Manager Justin Talley’s squad took a slight lead, 1-0, after the first inning. The bats began to explode in the second, though, as Flagstaff piled on 16 runs and won by mercy rule.

“The last game, everyone was having fun. Fortunately when you’re on the winning side it’s always fun,” Talley said.

Lucy Lassens led the way offensively, going 3 for 4 at the plate with four RBIs.

Talley’s daughter, Phoebe, pitched a no-hitter -- though Winslow did score three runs on a few walks and errors -- in the final game of her second time participating in the district tournament.

She is one of three “solid” pitchers Talley said has taken the mound for Flagstaff. Many of the older girls were part of the team that won the district tournament two years ago, but did not have the chance to repeat in 2020 as Flagstaff Girls Softball Little League canceled the 2020 season due to the coronavirus.