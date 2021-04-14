Flagstaff girls tennis gets back to .500 with near sweep of Barry Goldwater at home Tuesday

The Flagstaff Eagles played solid tennis Tuesday and kept showing improvement during a windy match against the Barry Goldwater Bulldogs and got their record back to .500 with an 8-1 home victory at Thorpe Park, dropping the lone point in doubles play.

Eagles junior Brooke Freshour, playing at No. 1 singles, and teammate and fellow junior Allie Thomas, working at court five, outlasted their opponents, with the former finishing with a 6-4, 6-3 win and the latter posting a 6-3, 6-4 victory, helping lift 26th-ranked Flagstaff to 4-4 overall.

Flagstaff's singles all won in straight sets against Barry Goldwater in the matchup of Section Two squads, with Milli Holliday winning 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 singles and sophomore Jadyn Romero claiming court three, 6-0, 6-2.

Freshour and Romero paired up at No. 1 doubles and fell 8-6, but Holliday and Abby Ball, who won her singles match at No. 4, 6-2, 6-1, teamed up at No. 2 doubles for an 8-4 win. Thomas and Catherine Gripp, also a junior on the young Eagles squad, cruised to an 8-1 result in their favor.

Gripp defeated her Bulldogs opponent 6-1, 6-0, and the Eagles improved to 3-3 in the Section Two standings while handing 51st-ranked Barry Goldwater, which is now 1-8 overall and 1-6 in the section, a second straight loss.