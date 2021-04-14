 Skip to main content
Flagstaff girls tennis gets back to .500 with near sweep of Barry Goldwater at home Tuesday
EAGLES 8, BULLDOGS 1

Flagstaff girls tennis gets back to .500 with near sweep of Barry Goldwater at home Tuesday

The Flagstaff Eagles played solid tennis Tuesday and kept showing improvement during a windy match against the Barry Goldwater Bulldogs and got their record back to .500 with an 8-1 home victory at Thorpe Park, dropping the lone point in doubles play. 

Eagles junior Brooke Freshour, playing at No. 1 singles, and teammate and fellow junior Allie Thomas, working at court five, outlasted their opponents, with the former finishing with a 6-4, 6-3 win and the latter posting a 6-3, 6-4 victory, helping lift 26th-ranked Flagstaff to 4-4 overall.

Flagstaff's singles all won in straight sets against Barry Goldwater in the matchup of Section Two squads, with Milli Holliday winning 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 singles and sophomore Jadyn Romero claiming court three, 6-0, 6-2.

Freshour and Romero paired up at No. 1 doubles and fell 8-6, but Holliday and Abby Ball, who won her singles match at No. 4, 6-2, 6-1, teamed up at No. 2 doubles for an 8-4 win. Thomas and Catherine Gripp, also a junior on the young Eagles squad, cruised to an 8-1 result in their favor.

FHS Girls Tennis Versus Barry Goldwater

The Flagstaff Eagles play host to Barry Goldwater for a tennis match at Thorpe Park Tuesday afternoon.

Gripp defeated her Bulldogs opponent 6-1, 6-0, and the Eagles improved to 3-3 in the Section Two standings while handing 51st-ranked Barry Goldwater, which is now 1-8 overall and 1-6 in the section, a second straight loss.

There are no seniors on the Flagstaff roster, so head coach Brian Young said he's pleased to see his young players keep developing.

According to Young, who took over the program last year but saw the 2020 season cut very short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Thomas and Gripp have lost only one doubles match so far this season, "while Abby Ball shows steady improvement at No. 4, hitting through wind with signature heavy topspin."

Flagstaff will face a challenge today when the Eagles take on second-ranked Cactus Shadows on the road for a 2 p.m. match.

