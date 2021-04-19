Flagstaff girls tennis blanks Coconino to end season

The Flagstaff Eagles girls tennis team ended the season with a victory after suffering a two-match slide, cruising past the Coconino Panthers Monday at the Hal Jensen Recreation Center courts, 9-0, in the crosstown rivalry match.

Jadyn Romero, Abby Ball, Allie Thomas and Catherine Gripp all blanked their opponents for Division II Flagstaff, which finished the spring with a 5-6 overall record and a 4-4 mark in the Section Two standings. It was Flagstaff's first and only 9-0 victory of the season, posting it against a D-II Coconino team that has one more chance remaining to avoid finishing winless.

Eagles junior Brooke Freshour recorded a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles against Panthers junior Ellie Johnston, and junior Millicent Holliday figured out Lisa Smith fairly quickly on the way to a 6-3, 6-0 victory at court two.

Freshour and sophomore Romero paired up for 27th-ranked Flagstaff at No. 1 doubles and finished ahead of Johnston and Araceli Arias, 8-4. Holliday and Ball paired up at No. 2 doubles for an 8-1 win over Diana Smith and Maricela Alonzo, and Thomas and Gripp were the victors at No. 3 doubles, 8-2, over Naomi Harris and Shaina Garcia.