Flagstaff Girls Softball Little League reaches district final in dominant victory

The Flagstaff Girls Softball Little League Majors All-Stars took the penultimate step toward a district title Thursday night, defeating Silver Creek 10-0 in four innings in the semifinal of the Arizona District 1 tournament at Continental Park in Flagstaff.

The winner of the game would go on to the final of the double-elimination tournament, while the loser would have to play Page in the loser’s bracket for a chance to battle back into the championship game to be held Saturday.

It appeared early that the game could be a pitcher’s duel. Both teams got a runner on base in the first inning, but neither team’s top of the lineup mounted a real threat to score. Flagstaff’s pitcher allowed a walk in the bottom of the inning and then struck out three consecutive batters. Before that, Silver Creek’s pitcher made the Flagstaff batters sweat with her high-looping change-up.

“We had to make some adjustments to that pitcher. We were expecting them to bring somebody that was going to throw a lot faster than that. She was throwing a little bit slower and it was throwing our hitters off early on,” Flagstaff manager John Kennelly said.