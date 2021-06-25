Flagstaff Girls Softball Little League reaches district final in dominant victory

The Flagstaff Girls Softball Little League Majors All-Stars took the penultimate step toward a district title Thursday night, defeating Silver Creek 10-0 in four innings in the semifinal of the Arizona District 1 tournament at Continental Park in Flagstaff.
The winner of the game would go on to the final of the double-elimination tournament, while the loser would have to play Page in the loser’s bracket for a chance to battle back into the championship game to be held Saturday.
It appeared early that the game could be a pitcher’s duel. Both teams got a runner on base in the first inning, but neither team’s top of the lineup mounted a real threat to score. Flagstaff’s pitcher allowed a walk in the bottom of the inning and then struck out three consecutive batters. Before that, Silver Creek’s pitcher made the Flagstaff batters sweat with her high-looping change-up.
“We had to make some adjustments to that pitcher. We were expecting them to bring somebody that was going to throw a lot faster than that. She was throwing a little bit slower and it was throwing our hitters off early on,” Flagstaff manager John Kennelly said.
Then Flagstaff caught on to the pitcher, swinging less on high balls and drawing walks. Norah Kennelly had a base on balls, stole second and third base on a pair of wild pitches, and scored the first run of the game. Flagstaff batted around the order from there, and a two-run inside-the-park home run mounted the sixth and seventh runs to take a 7-0 lead after the top of the second inning.
“We made some good adjustments and got some hits,” Kennelly said, “Once they see the runs going up on the board and see some big hits, they get excited in the dugout, and the energy continues to just roll through that.”
Silver Creek appeared ready to strike back with a run of its own in the bottom of the second. A runner on third base attempted to steal a run after a wild pitch, but a perfect throw to Flagstaff’s pitcher covering home plate resulted in tagging the runner and keeping the scoreboard clean. A strikeout for the third out kept Silver Creek at 0.
Flagstaff added a run in the third inning and two more in the top of the fourth. Meanwhile, Flagstaff’s pitchers retired six straight runners -- including three straight strikeouts in the bottom of the fourth inning -- to keep Silver Creek scoreless and win by mercy rule.
Kennelly said Thursday’s effort was the type of performance he has come to expect from his solid pitching group.
“We have three awesome pitchers right now, and they’ve been working hard all through Little League and the last few weeks, and it’s shown on the mound. They’re on point right now,” Kennelly said.
The win puts Flagstaff in the district championship game Saturday at Continental Park at 4:30 p.m. It will play the winner of the Friday game between Page and Silver Creek.
Flagstaff defeated both of those squads earlier in the tournament.
If Flagstaff wins the game, it will be crowned champion and advance to the state tournament. If Silver Creek or Page beats previously undefeated Flagstaff, there will be another game at 7:30 p.m. to decide the title due to double-elimination rules.
John Kennelly said he is excited about the team’s play heading into the final, but wants the girls to stay motivated after a pair of dominant wins got them to this point.
“I want to try to keep their energy up. It’s hard in these games when you win 10-0, and last game we won 21-3, and when you can’t go full speed and you’re letting up a little it can hurt you going into the next game. So I’m just trying to keep them focused, keep them hungry and keep them ready for when it’s a tough game,” the skipper said.