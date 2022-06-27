Flagstaff Girls Softball Little League Majors advance in state tourney

The Flagstaff Girls Softball Little League Majors team is moving on in the Arizona District 1 Tournament after a 4-0 win over Winslow.

The shutout victory was earmarked by a terrific performance at the plate from Joy Shafor, who struck out 12 batters and allowed just three hits in six innings.

The third inning, in particular, was one for the books, as the team scored two runs off three hits and stole three bases.

At the plate, every batter showed pro-level maturity, either being watchful of balls thrown outside the box or knowing when to swing at a pitch. As a result, Flagstaff reached base in each of the six innings. Only five batters struck out, while three batters reached on walks. The team had eight hits.

Tatum Alex, who bats first, had a hit and a walk. Phoebe Talley, second, had two hits and scored two runs. Summer Rhodes, third in the batting order, matched Talley’s hits with two of her own. Lucy Lanssens, fourth, had three RBIs. Rounding out the first of the fearsome five was the pitcher Shafor, who had a hit and an RBI.

The performances of Molly Speer, Elizabeth Castruita, Aliyah Gabrys, Logan Clark and Rose Palmer cannot be understated, as they held their own at the plate during the final innings, accounting for two more hits and a walk.

Defensively, the team was like an iron curtain, flagging down grounder after grounder and taking care of flyouts.

In the top of the sixth, a Winslow batter drilled a fly ball to left center field with runners on second and third. If the ball touched down, it likely would have scored two runs and marked the start of a Winslow comeback. But as soon as the ball left the Winslow player’s bat, center fielder Tayana Sherlock tracked it down while it spun quickly toward the back wall. Sherlock reached her glove to the sky, jumped a foot off the ground, and made a snow cone catch to close the door on the game.

The Flagstaff coaches and players immediately leaped from their seats on the bench and stormed the field to hug and give high-fives to Sherlock. The moment was electric.

When asked about the catch, Flagstaff head coach Justin Talley said he expected nothing less of Sherlock: “Tayana, that’s my girl. She plays out there for a reason,” Talley said after the game. “I had no doubt she was catching that.”

“I could not stop from jumping out of my seat,” added Flagstaff assistant coach Mike Rhodes. “Her (Sherlock’s) hips were already moved as that ball was hit. She was absolutely ready for that moment.”

Both coaches praised the efforts of the entire team as it moved forward in playoff competition.

“We've been practicing almost every day since the first of the month and they put in the hard work,” Talley said. “It shows when they come to play the game.”

“The girls want to win, you know what I mean?” Rhodes added. “They knew they had a tough night ahead of them, but they had all the confidence in them and they believed in themselves tonight. They were ready to be here and they battled their tails off, and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

The win was impressive. What’s more, the tournament is designated for 12-year-old competition, but the Flagstaff team only has three players who are 12 years old. The others are all 11.

But facing older competitors doesn’t affect the players or the coaches. They all have the confidence and belief that they will win the next game, then the next one, then the next.

“The mindset is ‘I got this,’” said the first baseman Rhodes, the daughter of the assistant coach. Rhodes sent a quote to the team’s group chat before the game, and the quote read: “A quiet bench is a losing bench. A quiet dugout is a losing dugout. A quiet team is a losing team. Communicate and be enthusiastic. Keep your energy high.”

Rhodes said the quote helps her and her teammates understand what they’re trying to achieve, which is enough energy and intensity to make it to the State Championship game. “Our team is going to make it,” she said. “We’ve just got to believe.”

“When one of us is down we keep cheering,” said the shortstop Alex. “That was bringing us up and that's what I liked about the game. Our energy was always great.”

Coach Rhodes said the staff places heavy focus on softball IQ and making wise decisions during games. “Understanding the game itself is so crucial to success,” Rhodes said. “During practice, we’ll do first-and-third situations and how the catcher is going to react. We’ll put our runners out there and give them signs to run or not run to the next base.”

Rhodes said the team’s work during practice has gotten them to this point in competition. But more importantly, the team plays every game with a “one inning at a time” mentality that helps them focus on the present.

“We’re not looking to the next team or even the next inning and asking ‘What will happen?’” Rhodes said. “We just play to win each and every inning and as long as we do that, we know we can win this.”

So what’s next for the team? A matchup against Silver Creek on Tuesday is the first step. The game is at the Silver Creek field, which is near Show Low. If the team wins its next three games, it will head to Cottonwood for the State Championship game in July.

Ask Talley what the key to success is, and he’ll say it’s to have fun. He wants his players to focus on the game at hand, but he mainly wants them to have a good time. He can often be caught shouting at his hitters, “Drive it and have fun!”

“We'll relish this win and then go back to the grind on Tuesday,” Talley said. “But we’re going to keep playing our game and have fun. Because this game is about having fun.”

