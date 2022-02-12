Flagstaff girls soccer's offense explodes in first-round playoff win

Flagstaff certainly made a statement to start its playoff run.

The No. 2 Eagles girls soccer team advanced past the first round of the 4A Conference tournament with an 11-0 win via mercy rule over No. 15 Tempe on Saturday at Flagstaff High School.

It took 10 minutes of play for the Eagles to score their first goal -- a strike by junior Audrey Hutton off of an assist from junior Keira Robertson -- but the goals began pouring in after that. The Eagles scored seven in the first half, and added four more before the 60-minute mark that was needed for a win via mercy rule.

“The biggest thing we worked on this week in practice was composure and pattern play, going into the game knowing where the options are going to be so that it’s never frantic. And I think they executed that super well today,” said Flagstaff coach Savannah Berry, smiling after her first playoff win as the new leader of the Eagles.

Leading the way offensively was sophomore Davy Mokelke, who scored three goals and tallied two assists off the bench. Her hat trick came within the span of under four minutes of play. In the 18th minute she scored her first off a quality through ball. In the 20th minute she headed in a corner and scored again in the 21st minute to put the Eagles up 4-0.

“I came in and I was ready to go. I just hit the back of the net and that was it,” Mokelke said, “After the first few goals we scored, we started to build momentum, and everyone got excited on the bench. So that helped us pass around and finish strong.”

“Davy is the type of player that absolutely could be starting, but it’s such an advantage having her come off the bench because even if you’re ready for her, you’re not ready for her,” added Berry. “She just fits in so well with the group and you saw how it worked.”

Senior Mayrin Soto, sophomore Kate Bouck and freshman Nataly Arangure each added goals late in the first half off the bench. Senior Karina Fuhrmann, Robertson, Hutton and Bouck all added second-half goals, with Bouck's final strike coming with just two seconds before the contest ended.

As she has all season, Berry swapped out nearly the entire attacking unit at about the 15-minute mark of the first half, allowing players like Mokelke and the other scorers chances to utilize their fresh legs to add to the lead. Even with starters on the bench, the Eagles kept the pressure up.

“All of us know how to work together really well, and we know where each other is going to run to. So we made it happen and kept scoring,” Mokelke said.

Next up for the Eagles (14-0, 6-0 Grand Canyon) is No. 7 Salpointe Catholic on Wednesday in the quarterfinals at Flagstaff High School. The Lancers (8-1-3, 2-0-1 Kino) are a deceiving No. 7 seed, as they are the defending state champions and their lone loss came to 5A power Cienega early in the season. They defeated No. 10 Lee Williams, 4-0, in Tucson on Saturday.

Win or lose, the game will be Flagstaff’s last of the season at home. The semifinal and final rounds of the tournament will be held at Williams Field High School in Gilbert.

Senior Hailey Schlenker, a mainstay on the Eagles’ defense that has allowed just six total goals in the regular season, said it is exciting to play an important matchup in what will be her final home match of her high school career. There will be time to reflect for the seniors, but first they will be all-in on Wednesday’s playoff game.

“It’s sad to be leaving, but also I know we’re going to come out strong and focused, so I’m just excited honestly,” she said. “I’m going to wait until the end to think about all that though.”

