Flagstaff girls soccer soars in final home match, beats Estrella Foothills 3-1

After taking a tough road loss to No. 2 Notre Dame Prep last Wednesday, the 4A Conference Flagstaff girls soccer team returned to its home field for the last time in this unorthodox 2020-21 season and netted a win.
The fourth-ranked Eagles were in fine form en route to a 3-1 win Tuesday over No. 8 Estrella Foothills. The Eagles improved to 8-3 and are looking to cruise into the playoffs with one match left on the regular-season slate.
The Eagles played their normal style of ball, aggressively attacking the opposing net and looking for opportunities to get good shots on goal. Junior Morgan Caslin opened the scoring 10 minutes into the match with a tough shot from 15 yards out that she made look easy.
+4 Gallery: Flagstaff girls soccer takes down Estrella Foothills in final home match of regular season
Even with their aggressive play, the Eagles were caught off guard by the visiting Wolves, as they were able to respond rather quickly with a goal of their own off a breakaway play.
The Eagles checked themselves and went right back to work, trying to get the lead and the momentum back in their favor. Junior Karina Fuhrmann provided the answer in the opening half when she was able to slip through the Wolves defensive line to set up for a shot 10 yards out that hit the back of the net with 17 minutes left in the half.
Fuhrmann was not done, as she was able to get a breakaway shot on goal and capitalized, scoring from inside the goal box with five minutes left in the half to put Flagstaff up 3-1 for good.
After the first half, the Eagles were cruising, not allowing the Wolves to get many shots on goal and dominated the time of possession. Even with the game looking to be in hand, the Eagles kept attacking and continued to stick to their game plan, trying to keep the opposing defense on their toes and keeping the ball on Estrella’s own side of the field.
“That is definitely something that we want our mentality to be when we are on the field,” Eagles head coach Holly Jones said, “that mentality of 'can I score? If I can’t score, can I find someone who can score?' We really want to get that mentality going into the state.”
Jones noted that she thinks the Eagles are getting close to being ready for the playoffs, as the defending 4A champions are definitely looking to make a splash once the brackets for the state tournament are released.
“I think the girls are super excited,” Jones said. “Obviously this has been a super-different season, so we are just trying to figure out how to peak right at state. We are still working on where we need to be a week from now.”
Flagstaff closes the regular season with a road match against No. 36 Barry Goldwater on Thursday in the Valley.