Flagstaff girls soccer soars in final home match, beats Estrella Foothills 3-1

After the first half, the Eagles were cruising, not allowing the Wolves to get many shots on goal and dominated the time of possession. Even with the game looking to be in hand, the Eagles kept attacking and continued to stick to their game plan, trying to keep the opposing defense on their toes and keeping the ball on Estrella’s own side of the field.

“That is definitely something that we want our mentality to be when we are on the field,” Eagles head coach Holly Jones said, “that mentality of 'can I score? If I can’t score, can I find someone who can score?' We really want to get that mentality going into the state.”

Jones noted that she thinks the Eagles are getting close to being ready for the playoffs, as the defending 4A champions are definitely looking to make a splash once the brackets for the state tournament are released.

“I think the girls are super excited,” Jones said. “Obviously this has been a super-different season, so we are just trying to figure out how to peak right at state. We are still working on where we need to be a week from now.”

Flagstaff closes the regular season with a road match against No. 36 Barry Goldwater on Thursday in the Valley.

