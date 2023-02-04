The Flagstaff Eagles girls soccer team won their fifth consecutive match in style Saturday, defeating the Coconino Panthers 4-1 at Flagstaff High School to conclude the regular season.

No. 5 Flagstaff (11-1, 6-1 Grand Canyon Region) and No. 20 Coconino (6-4, 2-3 Grand Canyon) both took part in their Senior Night celebrations following the game, as the Panthers have not yet cleared their field for play. But Flagstaff scored three goals in the first half and held on in the second to fend off their crosstown rivals.

Junior Katherine Bouck scored two goals for the Eagles, while senior Ciara Garcia and sophomore Georgia Naleski each chipped in one.

Flagstaff was confident on the ball all game, keeping control in the midfield and probing with solid runs.

Despite a 6-1 win over Mohave Thursday, the Eagles believed they had played a bit frantic. Saturday was different, they thought, even though they didn’t finish with as many goals.

“We had a pretty extensive film session Friday after the Mohave game, and you could see it pay off,” Eagles coach Savannah Berry said.

From the beginning Eagles used the wider field — made possible due to increased shoveling of snow — to get the ball in space and allow their midfielders to make passes to forwards and wings out wide.

The strategy paid off quickly, as Bouck fired a shot into the corner from about 25 yards out to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute.

“I felt like we were more calm and collected, and we made better passes and were smarter than we have been,” Bouck said.

The Panthers drew a foul on Flagstaff’s side of the field just moments later, and got a free kick into the box. However, the Eagles cleared the ball away on Coconino’s first real attacking chance.

In the 16th minute, Garcia drew a foul on Coconino’s side. Senior Keira Robertson fired a pass into the box, and Garcia headed the ball in for a 2-0 lead.

In the 34th minute, junior Payton Bean lofted a pass over the Panthers defense, and Naleski took one touch before scoring. Sophomore Abi Green-Martinez made five saves in the first half, keeping the Panthers in the game, but Flagstaff led 3-0 at the break.

The Panthers came out seemingly more confident after halftime. Green-Martinez made two consecutive saves to start the half. She finished with 11 in the match.

Sophomore Wylan Smith and her sister, senior Wheaten Smith, both made solid runs for the Panthers. Coconino couldn’t put enough passes to get the ball in scoring position though.

In the 53rd minute, Garcia played a pass into the Coconino box on a counter-attack, and Bouck scored her second goal to give the Eagles a 4-1 lead.

In the 58th minute, Wylan Smith put a long ball into the Flagstaff box, and the ball trickled through a few bodies and into the back of the net.

She also nearly scored again in the 70th minute, but Eagles junior goalkeeper Aspen McCallie came off her line to make a save. Flagstaff held on from there to win.

The Panthers have one more match left in the season against No. 3 Lee Williams. At No. 20, Coconino is still alive to make the 24-team 4A Conference play-in round.

Flagstaff finished the regular season, and will await its opponent in the first round of the 4A Conference playoffs. The Eagles celebrated their senior class after the match, but are aware that they will play again on their home turf.

“They’ve meant so much and worked so hard. But today’s not the last game. There’s still a lot more to play,” Berry said.