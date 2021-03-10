Flagstaff girls soccer moves on to 4A state quarterfinals with mercy-rule win over Mesquite

The Flagstaff girls soccer team moved on to the quarterfinals of the 4A Conference state tournament in dominant fashion, getting it done early and shutting out the Mesquite Wildcats 8-0 to win via the mercy rule.
The Eagles played great team soccer throughout the contest at home Wednesday, cutting through the Wildcat defense and setting each other up for easy goal opportunities. Flagstaff played aggressive from the opening whistle.
Five minutes into the match, Eagles forward Morgan Caslin connected on a 20-yard shot that sailed over the Mesquite goalkeeper's hands and put the Eagles on the board first.
After that first goal, the No. 4-seeded Eagles put on a master class in scoring in the opening round as they look to defend their title. Caslin ended her day with a hat trick and junior midfielder Karina Fuhrmann scored a goal, but the performance of the game was sophomore forward Cici Garcia. Garcia scored three goals in the first half alone and connected once again in the second half, which was the eighth goal and the nail in the coffin.
“It felt really good, we all connected really well today,” Garcia said of her team beating 13th-seeded Mesquite. “Since we were connecting so well, we were able to have that outcome and score a lot of goals.”
Eagles head coach Holly Jones said she was happy that her team was able to put on this kind of performance in the opening round of state.
“I definitely think we needed to come out and make a statement this year. Last year in this same round we struggled a little bit,” Jones said, looking back on the close matches the team went through in the 2020 postseason. “But this year our goal is to make a statement with each game and let other teams know that we want to dominate this year.”
The Eagles will move on to face 12th-seeded Sahuarita, which upset No. 5 Thunderbird Wednesday, 2-0, and has not faced Flagstaff yet this year.
Jones mentioned that she thinks her team is ready to go and set to take on whatever the state tourney has in store for them.
The Eagles will get to be the home team for their quarterfinal match, which is set to take place Saturday at 2 p.m. at Flagstaff High School.