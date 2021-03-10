Flagstaff girls soccer moves on to 4A state quarterfinals with mercy-rule win over Mesquite

The Flagstaff girls soccer team moved on to the quarterfinals of the 4A Conference state tournament in dominant fashion, getting it done early and shutting out the Mesquite Wildcats 8-0 to win via the mercy rule.

The Eagles played great team soccer throughout the contest at home Wednesday, cutting through the Wildcat defense and setting each other up for easy goal opportunities. Flagstaff played aggressive from the opening whistle.

Five minutes into the match, Eagles forward Morgan Caslin connected on a 20-yard shot that sailed over the Mesquite goalkeeper's hands and put the Eagles on the board first.

After that first goal, the No. 4-seeded Eagles put on a master class in scoring in the opening round as they look to defend their title. Caslin ended her day with a hat trick and junior midfielder Karina Fuhrmann scored a goal, but the performance of the game was sophomore forward Cici Garcia. Garcia scored three goals in the first half alone and connected once again in the second half, which was the eighth goal and the nail in the coffin.

“It felt really good, we all connected really well today,” Garcia said of her team beating 13th-seeded Mesquite. “Since we were connecting so well, we were able to have that outcome and score a lot of goals.”