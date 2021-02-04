Flagstaff girls soccer mercy rules Coconino in crosstown match, 8-0

Getting out and attacking early is exactly what Flagstaff wanted, a change of pace that the team was hoping to get more this season after so many close calls in 2019-20 during the Eagles' run to the 4A title.

The early aggressiveness was lacking a bit in the 1-0 loss to Prescott, but that turned around for the Eagles against Panthers on Thursday as the visitors set a new season high in goals scored -- doubling up the previous best set against Deer Valley in the season opener.

"It's been a bit of a slow start, obviously, with COVID and the world we live in," Eagles assistant coach Chris Barquin said. "It's been a weird start to the year, and I think today we finally pieced everything together and had a good start to a game and maintained it throughout. ... Our main goal this year is to put more shots on goal -- and to score more goals, obviously. That sounds silly, but (we need) more aggression and as long as we put shots on goal we will score goals this year."

"Our goal is to not be in those tight games as much."

Audrey Hutton and Morgan Caslin led the Eagles' attack with three goals each. Hutton scored the second goal of the match early on and added two in the second half, and Caslin scored twice in the opening half and later the seventh goal of the contest. Cici Garcia and West scored the other two goals.