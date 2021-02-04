Flagstaff girls soccer mercy rules Coconino in crosstown match, 8-0

Heading into Thursday's crosstown girls soccer match between Flagstaff and Coconino, both teams were coming from similar paths.
The Panthers entered at 0-2 having played just twice due to weather-related cancellations and had lost both of its matches in tightly fought contests. The Panthers opened with a 5-3 overtime defeat to Lee Williams and most recently lost 1-0 to Prescott -- a team many see as a contender in the 4A Conference.
Meanwhile, Flagstaff, the defending 4A state champions, had gotten in three matches, winning its first two by 4-0 and 3-0 decisions. But, just like Coconino, the Eagles most recently fell to rival Prescott -- also 1-0.
Both dealt with similar weather issues, with neither getting much time on the field this season, and both compete in one of the tougher leagues in the 4A in the Grand Canyon Region.
Coconino's close game against Prescott gave a glimpse into how competitive the rebuilding squad can be when playing at its best. On Thursday at Cromer Stadium, however, the Panthers weren't at that level.
The Eagles scored three goals in the first 13 minutes en route to an 8-0 win via the mercy rule over their crosstown rival.
Flagstaff controlled the tempo all match, which ended with just under 15 minutes left after the Eagles scored their eighth goal off a short kick by Taylor West.
Getting out and attacking early is exactly what Flagstaff wanted, a change of pace that the team was hoping to get more this season after so many close calls in 2019-20 during the Eagles' run to the 4A title.
The early aggressiveness was lacking a bit in the 1-0 loss to Prescott, but that turned around for the Eagles against Panthers on Thursday as the visitors set a new season high in goals scored -- doubling up the previous best set against Deer Valley in the season opener.
"It's been a bit of a slow start, obviously, with COVID and the world we live in," Eagles assistant coach Chris Barquin said. "It's been a weird start to the year, and I think today we finally pieced everything together and had a good start to a game and maintained it throughout. ... Our main goal this year is to put more shots on goal -- and to score more goals, obviously. That sounds silly, but (we need) more aggression and as long as we put shots on goal we will score goals this year."
"Our goal is to not be in those tight games as much."
Audrey Hutton and Morgan Caslin led the Eagles' attack with three goals each. Hutton scored the second goal of the match early on and added two in the second half, and Caslin scored twice in the opening half and later the seventh goal of the contest. Cici Garcia and West scored the other two goals.
Garcia also added an assist on Caslin's first goal early in the first half and assisted on Hutton's second strike after halftime.
The Eagles played higher and more aggressive than the Panthers, who struggled to get much of anything going. The few times the Panthers had a shot on goal, the Eagles had the stop from either the backline or goalkeeper Lianna Albert.
Panthers second-year head coach Isaiah Veale said the showing against Flagstaff wasn't indicative of how much his team is able to compete as the squad searches for its first win.
"Our girls went out against Prescott and played real strong," Veale said. "Against Flag we kind of forgot some of the principles that we play with. Whenever you do that it changes your game, and when your game changes it makes it hard to play. ... Our goal is always to compete. No. 1 goal on the board is to compete for championships -- we don't talk about winning championships because winning is dependent on so many different factors, so we focus on us. ... We've been telling our girls this game won't define our season unless we allow it to."
Up next
The Eagles (3-1, 2-1 Grand Canyon) are scheduled to host Marcos de Niza on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
The Panthers (0-3, 0-3 Grand Canyon) are scheduled to host Mohave on Monday at Cromer Stadium at 3 p.m.
