Flagstaff girls soccer keeps win streak alive with victory over Deer Valley

Flagstaff girls soccer continued its undefeated start to the 2021-22 regular season with an 8-0 win via mercy rule over Deer Valley at home on Friday.

Five different players scored for the No. 3 Eagles (7-0, 0-0 Grand Canyon), and Flagstaff dominated the No. 34 Skyhawks the entire way.

The Eagles, an experienced group with many returners, have scored with ease this year. In their three January games, Flagstaff has outscored opponents by a total of 20-1, leaning on crosses from its solid midfielders and wings and strong finishing from forwards.

“I think we’ve progressed pretty well. It’s been hard with COVID and everything because we haven’t had our full team roster, so we’ve had to adapt every game to who we’ve had. But I think we’ve adapted really well and still found ways to put the ball in the back of the net,” said junior Keira Robertson, who scored two goals and notched two assists against the Skyhawks.

Flagstaff controlled the pace and the ball from the start. The Eagles knocked the ball around the midfield, and fast forwards made clever runs to get opportunities in front of the net.

In the seventh minute, Robertson tapped in the first goal from a cross. Five minutes later, she hit a corner to junior Audrey Hutton, who headed the ball in with ease. Then in the 21st minute, Robertson ran down a long ball and passed to sophomore Kate Bouck, who gave the Eagles a 3-0 lead. Things were rolling for Flagstaff, which was playing its standard style and scoring despite Deer Valley playing an extremely defensive formation.

“I think finding wide players and getting in for crosses is how we’re scoring most of our goals this year. But especially against a team like this where they park the buses in front of the net, we have to get the ball wide and find our wings to get good service into the box,” Robertson said.

Then, about 25 minutes in, the Eagles substituted most of their attacking players. Sophomore Davy Mokelke was one of the newcomers, and added instant quickness on the right wing to create scoring chances even without the starters on the pitch. She scored in the 36th minute, and had a shot in the 40th minute that rebounded to junior Ciara Garcia, who scored with seconds left in the half.

“Typically I’ll be on the bench to start, and then Coach will bring in speed on the wings to surprise the other team,” Mokelke said. “Typically we start fast, but sometimes we have to shift things around and put more speed in so that we can take advantage.”

Flagstaff’s depth is an added weapon this season.

“Our bench is really deep, so when they come in they bring a whole new aspect to the game that brings the level up,” Robertson said.

Deer Valley held on for nearly 20 minutes in the second half. Flagstaff had several shots on goal, but could not convert.

But, in the 59th minute, Mokelke scored her second goal from a through ball. Garcia scored just a minute later to increase the Eagles’ lead to 7-0.

The Eagles saw an early finish line to a cold, windy day if they could score once more. Finally, with 5:31 remaining, Robertson ended the game with a shot to the right corner of the net. It secured the win.

“Having that record and showing that we can beat a team 8-0 is nice, but I think we can get even more than that,” Robertson said.

The Eagles will start region play next, with six consecutive Grand Canyon contests lined up before the playoffs. At No. 3 in the current 4A Conference rankings, the Eagles have a chance to compete for a high seed and potentially make a deep playoff run.

Mokelke said the team is still figuring out its identity. But after recording their fourth mercy-rule win and fifth shutout in seven games, it appears the Eagles are on the way to another special end to the year.

“We’re trying our best to figure out where everyone is on the ball, runs and things like that, and how everyone plays together, but so far it’s been a pretty strong season,” Mokelke said. “And we want to keep doing that and finish strong.”

Flagstaff will visit No. 31 Mingus Union on Tuesday.

