Flagstaff girls soccer head coach Holly Jones named AZ small school coach of year

Months after her young team survived post-regulation matches to win the 4A Conference state title, Flagstaff girls soccer head coach Holly Jones can add another plaque to her collection.

Although she was snubbed for the 4A Coach of the Year -- that honor going to Prescott head coach Paul Campuzano -- Jones was named the Arizona small school girls soccer coach of the year by the United Soccer Coaches Association for the winter season.

This is Jones' first award from the United Soccer Coaches Foundation, and it comes following a roller coaster of a season in 2019-20.

Jones and her coaching staff helped lead a young group of Eagles to some slightly unexpected heights. The Eagles won all four of their state tournament games post-regulation -- and the final three by penalty kicks behind dominant play in the net by Eagles keeper Lianna Albert, the Arizona Daily Sun girls soccer athlete of the year.

The insane title run, Jones said Wednesday afternoon, probably played into her getting the recognition -- although, as she often does, she passed off much of the praise to her team and assistant coaches.