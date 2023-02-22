GLENDALE – The Flagstaff Eagles girls soccer team ended its season in the 4A Conference semifinal round Wednesday, falling 2-0 to Walden Grove at Glendale High School.

The No. 4 Eagles gave up a couple goals in the first half and couldn’t dig out of the early hole against the No. 1, undefeated Red Wolves.

“I think the biggest thing in the first half was that there were just two plays that caused issues,” Flagstaff coach Savannah Berry said. “It wasn’t like we played horrible, but when you make those mistakes against a good team, they’re going to score.”

Just 2:30 into the game, Flagstaff gave the ball away on a goal kick. The Red Wolves intercepted the ball in the Eagles’ end and put the ball in the net just seconds later.

Flagstaff looked like it had responded in the 15th minute. Senior Keira Robertson put a free kick into the box, and after a few touches senior Ciara Garcia pushed the ball past the Walden Grove goalkeeper. However, the goal was taken off the board as Flagstaff was called offside.

In the 25th minute, Robertson put the Eagles’ first shot on goal, but the ball floated harmlessly to the goalkeeper.

Until that point, the Red Wolves had controlled possession. Flagstaff had a few chances but was frantic on the ball. The Eagles turned the ball over and couldn’t capitalize on their chances.

In the 28th minute, Flagstaff gave the ball away and the Walden Grove attackers forced a corner. The Red Wolves scored with a header off the ensuing kick to take a 2-0 lead.

The Eagles had few opportunities to cut into the deficit in the next 12 minutes, and trailed 2-0 at halftime.

Berry preached that Flagstaff had a chance to come back.

“We were still in the game the entire time. I know what these girls can do, and if they show up we can be successful,” Berry said.

Flagstaff played inspired soccer to open the second half, controlling the ball and making efficient passes into the box. In the 54th minute, senior Audrey Hutton hit Garcia with a cross. Garcia’s ensuing shot in the box went just wide. And in the 57th minute, senior Taylor West put a shot on goal from outside the box.

Junior goalkeeper Aspen McCallie made an important save in the 63rd minute, hitting a Walden Grove just enough to knock the ball off the post and out of the goal.

Flagstaff had few chances in the final 15 minutes, though senior Sydney Courtright put a shot on goal with under two minutes left to play.

The Eagles finished the season with a record of 13-2 (5-1 Grand Canyon).

The match was the last for the Eagles’ senior class. The group of 2023 graduates is the last class that was part of Flagstaff’s state championship in 2020, when they were freshmen. In four seasons, the seniors never ended their season before the quarterfinals, reaching the semifinals three times and clinching a title.

“They’re special. Their personalities, their athleticism, everything, how they care for each other, all of that. They’re going to be missed,” Berry said. “But I’m also excited for the other girls that we have on this team, and they’re going to step up into those roles.”

The coaching staff was also proud of Flagstaff’s efforts this season off the field. Due to weather, the Eagles played just five true home matches. Even their first two playoff contests, in which they were the top seed, were played at Mingus Union High School in Cottonwood.

“We shoveled more than we practiced,” Berry said. “But they showed tenacity and dedication, and this season shows volumes about how much they care. I’d say it was a successful season.”