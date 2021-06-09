Flagstaff girls hoops takes on June ball

Because the game results do not dictate standings come the regular season, the Eagles coaching staff can experiment with different lineups and strategies without hurting the team’s chances to make the playoffs. They can evaluate the talent in a competitive environment with little risk.

“We’re going to have some times where we just let them play, do some five-out where we see what they can do, how they know their teammates and how they respond to certain situations. Then we can see what it looks like from there for when the regular season starts,” Johnson said.

While those who have grown into leaders will begin to assert themselves, and Johnson will make changes to the team based off of his evaluations in the summer, the longtime head coach believes the Eagles already know their basic identity.

Flagstaff’s roster does not boast as much height and length as some of the teams it will face down the road. The Eagles have to compensate with solid on-ball defense, utilizing quick hands and hustle to make dribbling difficult and closing passing angles.

Senior Jasmine Redhouse said the June period will help in executing the defense. She believes the team will be in better shape when the season starts and the players’ reactions will be quicker.