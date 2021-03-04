Flagstaff girls hoops overcomes slow start to get past pesky Lee Williams

A pesky Lee Williams squad gave the Flagstaff Eagles girls basketball team about as tough of a game as it could Thursday night at Flagstaff’s War Memorial Gymnasium.

The visiting Volunteers led 21-14 at halftime, getting the best of an Eagles team that was missing layups and open shots at an uncharacteristically high clip. But then the Eagles woke up.

Flagstaff outscored Lee Williams 23-6 in a dominant third quarter en route to a 50-43 win. To make it sweeter, the Eagles capped off another charge to a 4A Grand Canyon Region title at a perfect 11-0.

"When you factor everything in and all the craziness, I mean, the fact that we got the chance to play was great," Eagles head coach Tyrone Johnson said. "Just to see the girls out here giving their effort was great. It went good. ... Rest is going to be important for us, and then Saturday we will see who we draw. ... After that we will see. The main thing is we got to protect home court and play every game like it is our last from here on out."

The Eagles, ranked sixth in the 4A Conference entering the day, improved to 16-2 with the state tournament next. The Volunteers, 20th in the conference, fell to 8-6 and 5-6 in league play.