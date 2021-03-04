Flagstaff girls hoops overcomes slow start to get past pesky Lee Williams

A pesky Lee Williams squad gave the Flagstaff Eagles girls basketball team about as tough of a game as it could Thursday night at Flagstaff’s War Memorial Gymnasium.
The visiting Volunteers led 21-14 at halftime, getting the best of an Eagles team that was missing layups and open shots at an uncharacteristically high clip. But then the Eagles woke up.
Flagstaff outscored Lee Williams 23-6 in a dominant third quarter en route to a 50-43 win. To make it sweeter, the Eagles capped off another charge to a 4A Grand Canyon Region title at a perfect 11-0.
"When you factor everything in and all the craziness, I mean, the fact that we got the chance to play was great," Eagles head coach Tyrone Johnson said. "Just to see the girls out here giving their effort was great. It went good. ... Rest is going to be important for us, and then Saturday we will see who we draw. ... After that we will see. The main thing is we got to protect home court and play every game like it is our last from here on out."
The Eagles, ranked sixth in the 4A Conference entering the day, improved to 16-2 with the state tournament next. The Volunteers, 20th in the conference, fell to 8-6 and 5-6 in league play.
Flagstaff earned its fourth win in a row to close the regular season. Based off their current ranking, the Eagles should be able to host a postseason game Tuesday in the first round. The brackets will be released Saturday morning.
Sage Begay was big for the Eagles with 13 points, including six in the fourth quarter, and Gracelyn Nez finished with 14, doing most of her damage in the third when she hit a pair of 3-pointers and a free throw.
The Volunteers made a solid comeback attempt in the fourth and turned a 40-27 deficit with about 6:50 left into a 48-43 game with just 1:30 remaining.
The Volunteers chipped away at the lead slowly until Lia Lucero hit two 3-pointers in a row to make it a game late as she hit three treys in the fourth quarter.
The Volunteers airballed a 3 at the one-minute mark, leading to a single made free throw by Flagstaff on the other end. Another airball from deep by the Volunteers later, and a wild possession where the ball bounced around a few times, and the Eagles sealed the game at the line.
The Eagles started the win down 11-4 after one, missing a few layups and coughing the ball up at a high rate. The second wasn't much better when the Eagles slowly got back into it but the Volunteers outran the hosting Eagles. Flagstaff trailed 21-14 entering the third before opening the third quarter on a 9-2 run behind a fast start.
