Flagstaff girls, Coconino boys win Tuesday as Moran announces retirement

Flagstaff and Coconino High School renewed their basketball rivalry Tuesday night, closing out the season with a double-header at Flagstaff High School.

Each of the four teams will advance to the postseason, but the Flagstaff girls and Coconino boys recorded season sweeps over their respective opponents to end the regular season and secure region championships.

The boys game served as the Grand Canyon Region title game, with both sides coming into the contest with identical, 9-2 records in the region. The Panthers captured their fourth region title in the last five years, outmatching Flagstaff in the fourth quarter to notch the 67-54 win.

Coach Mike Moran made major news after the victory. The long-time coach of the Panthers, who holds the record for most boys high school basketball wins in Flagstaff, announced he will be retiring from the role following the conclusion of the season.

Moran said, after 300 wins at his combined career coaching at both Flagstaff and Coconino, that he simply felt this was the right moment. He wants more time at home to take care of personal matters and spend time with his wife.

"It's something I've considered for a few years now, I asked some of the other coaches I admire when they knew it was their time, and they gave me some good advice," Moran said. "Administration has been so good to me. I really could have been here as long as I wanted, but I didn't want to coach after my time is up."

Coconino finished the season 15-3 and 10-2 in the 4A Grand Canyon Region. Ranked No. 10 going into the playoffs, the Panthers will have a favorable home match up in the play-in round, taking on No. 21 Mica Mountain, Thursday at 7:00 p.m. Barring some upsets by both Coconino and future opponents in the next rounds, the game could serve as Moran's last on Coconino's home floor.

"I'm an emotional guy. It's going to be tough, because I know I could still do it. The kids are listening and still play hard for me and the staff. But I'm leaving the program in good hands," Moran said.

Flagstaff managed to retain a home play-in game, ranked No. 14 going into the playoffs. The Eagles will play No. 17 Buckeye Union on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. as well.

The No. 4 Flagstaff Eagles girls defeated the No. 17 Coconino Panthers 73-49, completing their 4A Grand Canyon Region schedule as undefeated (12-0) champions, the Eagles concluded the regular season with an overall record of 16-2.

Coconino came into the game ranked No. 17 in 4A but fell to No. 18 following the loss. Coconino finished the season 10-7 (8-4 Grand Canyon), taking fourth place in a top-heavy region this season.

The Panthers will have to head on the road for their play-in game since they are ranked outside the top 16. They travel to No. 14 Greenway Friday February 11th for their first test of the postseason.

Girls:

The girls game, which tipped off first, was a bit of a lopsided affair for Flagstaff, which finished the season with an undefeated region record.

“Hopefully it means a lot to them,” Flagstaff coach Tyrone Johnson said, “hopefully it’s a step towards what we ultimately want them to play in, we want them to play in the state championship game. This year we got to play in the Pepsi championship, we got to play in the Gator Winter Classic Championship, we’re region champions, but we want to ultimately get them to play in that state championship and give them a chance to finish the year as state champions. Hopefully it felt good, but hopefully they know we still got work to do.” Flagstaff opened the game hitting two threes, jumpstarting a 12-0 run, giving them a lead that they would not secede the entire game. Flagstaff displayed good teamwork, moving the ball around and executing in fastbreak opportunities. Flagstaff led 20-3 at the end of the first quarter.

Coconino’s offense warmed up a little bit in the second quarter after Flagstaff dominated the first, able to keep pace with the Flagstaff offense. Both teams scored 18 and Flagstaff held their 17-point lead, 38-21 at halftime.

“I had to get into them a little bit," said Coconino coach Cassie Schrader, “a lot of times we end up getting caught in the hype of the rivalry and that doesn’t help us mentally. You know once things start going our way a couple times, then they start finding energy but I’ve been trying to teach them all season long that you gotta make sure your energy stay up, even when things aren’t going your way.”

Flagstaff sophomore guard Alyssa Harris took over the second and third quarter, scoring 22 of her game-high 24 points in the two periods.

“They put a lot of pressure on me,” Harris said, “they came up right at half court as you could see and I was like this is my chance, the middle is wide open, I’m going to take it.”

Flagstaff started the third quarter on a 20-3 run, squashing any chance of a Coconino comeback. The third quarter ended 61-27 and the fourth quarter was played with a running clock.

With subs in for Flagstaff, Coconino was able to reignite their offense in the final quarter, scoring 22. But they were unable to overcome the large deficit, and Flagstaff recorded a large victory over their rival, heading into the playoffs.

Boys:

The Panthers retained their status as region champions, taking a massive lead at the beginning and hanging on all the way to the end.

"They came out and played just the way I thought we would play,” said Moran, “They came out hard tonight got a good lead, hung in there when Flag was showing a lot of grit, they’ve been doing that all year, so it’s a great win a Flagstaff High School.”

The Panthers startied the game on a 7-0 run. Flagstaff struggled to control pacing, forced turnovers and lights out shooting from Coconino left them with a 21-8 hole to climb out of at the end of the first.

Coconino’s senior guard, Mitchell Jacobson got their offense rolling with eight points, including a pair of threes in the first. He finished with a tied team high of 13 points.

Flagstaff senior guard Nick Sneezy also got a pair of threes in the first quarter. Sneezy was Flagstaff’s most consistent scorer, also tied with his team lead and game high 18 points.

Flagstaff was able to get their offense moving a little more in the second quarter, senior guard Max Fritsch scored seven in the period, but Flagstaff was unable to slow Coconino down in the quarter. In the bonus, the Panthers were able to outscore the Eagles by two, knocking down five free throws, and a couple threes, leading 36-21 at the half.

Flagstaff came out in the third quarter and turned the game on its head.

Led by another big quarter from Fritsch, who scored 11, Flagstaff battled all the way back, taking a 47-45 lead by the end of the third. Fritsch had 18 points in the contest.

“I think we finally stepped up on the defensive end,” said Flagstaff Head Coach Nick Walton, “we were finally taking pride in getting stops and working hard. I think we lost our legs a little bit down the stretch, 15 points we had a lot of work to comeback and we just couldn’t hold on. But they played a heck of a game, got to give credit to them.”

Coconino responded with another strong ending, finishing out the game with a victory.

“We had to settle down a little bit,” said Moran, “we were hurrying our stuff. We needed to get the ball inside to Matt Reber who had a phenomenal game, he made his free throws, he got some put backs against their six-foot-eight guy (Flagstaff Senior Nick Morrow). We needed to move the ball side to side, play good offensive basketball, get the ball inside a little bit, and slow their run.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0