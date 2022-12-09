Flagstaff girls, Coconino boys advance to semifinals, Eagles boys fall to ACP

The Coconino boys, Flagstaff boys and Flagstaff girls basketball teams each competed in the quarterfinals of the Pepsi Holiday Invitational at Flagstaff High School on Friday, with the three squads going a combined 2-1 on the day.

The Panthers boys started the day of local competition with a 54-40 win over Nevada Green Valley, while the Eagles boys fell to Arizona College Prep, 64-39. The Eagles girls capped the day with a 50-46 comeback win over 5A Conference Campo Verde.

Panthers beat Gators

The Coconino boys rebounded from a rough loss to Valley Christian, 83-34, on Thursday, with a dominant victory over Green Valley, in which they led nearly the whole way. Coconino was out two starters for the majority of the contest, but played well against a tall Gators squad.

“It was better effort than yesterday on how we played the game as a whole. Playing without Pierson (Watson) and Ivory (Washington) for most of the game, for others to step up for us was big. It was all about how we responded,” Coconino coach Cooper Elliott said.

Senior Memphis James paced the Panthers with 24 points, including 16 in the first half. Junior Enoch Watson added 13, including an and-one layup in the fourth quarter.

James, though, said the win came mostly due to the Panthers’ ability to stop the Gators from scoring. Much of that effort came in boxing out and contesting shots from six-foot-seven junior forward Dontae Perry.

“In the beginning, coach said ‘Have some pride and play hard on defense,’ and that’s what we did,” James said. “We’re not as big as them, but we’re faster and if we help on the lob we can defend and take a lot of those charges.”

On Perry much of the contest was Enoch Watson, who filled in at forward with his older brother out of town for the day. Perry had a few big plays, but was ultimately limited by Watson’s solid footwork and ability to box out.

“We want to front the post as much as we can, and throughout the game we did a better job of that. But more than that, he just worked his tail off,” Elliott said of Watson. “He really gave us a good look down there, especially with his brother out, and he is such a team player.”

James scored 10 of his points in the first quarter, as the Panthers ran out to an 18-10 lead to end the period.

They kept up the pressure, leading 32-13 at halftime and 42-26 at the end of the third quarter.

Coconino kept up its double-digit margin the rest of the way. At 4:02 left in the fourth quarter, the Gators cut their deficit to just 10, but Enoch Watson responded with an and-one layup that cut the momentum and put the game away.

The Panthers will play Arizona College Prep in the semifinal on Saturday.

Eagles boys fall to Knights

Flagstaff started slow and couldn’t rebound against Arizona College Prep. The Eagles’ shots simply wouldn’t fall all game against a tough Knights defense.

The Eagles fell behind, 15-0, to start the first quarter, before junior Jake Centner finally hit a free throw with 3:33 remaining for Flagstaff’s first point.

The Eagles didn’t hit a field goal until sophomore Harrison Fritsch hit a layup with 18 seconds remaining. Senior Ben Janecek hit a 3-pointer before the buzzer, but the Knights led 20-6 at the end of the period.

Arizona College Prep continued to roll, leading 39-18 at the halftime break.

Flagstaff came out strong to start the third, including another 3 from Janecek. The Eagles held the Knights to just 11 points in the period, but only managed eight points themselves.

Junior Connor O’Brien-Piubeni hit an and-one 3 in the fourth quarter, but other highlights were tough to come by, as the Eagles could never truly catch up.

Flagstaff will face a team to be determined Saturday in the consolation bracket.

Eagles girls come back to beat Coyotes

Flagstaff had a rough start to its game against Campo Verde, but staged a late rally to beat the 5A Conference Coyotes. Junior Jazmine Dugi finished with a team-high 19 points, including 13 in the first half, but the Eagles could not keep up until a raring comeback in the final moments.

After trailing the entire game, the Eagles got 13 fourth-quarter points from senior Sage Begay. Begay, one of last season’s leaders, suffered an ankle injury earlier in 2022, and missed a few contests before coming into the tournament this weekend.

To see Begay play well when it counted was special for the Eagles.

“I think it was a glimpse of what she can do if she doesn’t force things,” Eagles coach Tyrone Johnson said. “I have been telling her, ‘You’re just getting back after the injury, just getting back to playing. Don’t force things, settle down,’ because when she lets it come to her, she’s a great player. You saw her doing that.”

Flagstaff went into the fourth quarter down, 38-29. Begay hit a layup off a steal to tie the game at 44-44 with 3:21 remaining.

At 2:01, junior Morningrain Honani hit a 3-pointer to take the first lead since a 5-0 advantage in the opening seconds. Freshman Bella Burcar and Begay hit free throws from there to ice the game and reach the semifinals of the girls tournament.

“It was a really close game. We let them have it early, but the end was amazing,” Begay said. “There’s no way we wanted to be in the consolation bracket. We want to win our home tournament, so we needed to win this one.”

The beginning of the game was rough for the Eagles offensively. They had several open shot opportunities, but couldn’t convert enough of them to keep up. Dugi kept scoring, but the Eagles were in an offensive funk.

However, their defense kept them in the game. They held on and kept it close enough to stage the late comeback.

“If nothing’s falling in the first and second quarter, we just know that our defense is there. And in the third and fourth we know we can win it, so our shots are there,” Begay said.

“We have to understand that our defense is going to energize our offense, so we’ve got to get it done on the defensive end,” Johnson added. “We want to depend on that. Defense is a choice, and we can constantly give a good effort, which ignites offense a little bit.”

Flagstaff will face 5A Conference Sunrise Mountain on Saturday in the semifinals.